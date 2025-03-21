Author Sandra Lee Samuels Ph.D.’s New Book, “Building Faith: A Testament of Importunity, Waiting, Working, Endurance, Resilience, and Transformation!” is Released

Recent release “Building Faith: A Testament of Importunity, Waiting, Working, Endurance, Resilience, and Transformation!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra Lee Samuels Ph.D. is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that explores fortifying one’s faith and belief in the Lord through building a foundation based upon Biblical principles.