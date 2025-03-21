Author Sandra Lee Samuels Ph.D.’s New Book, “Building Faith: A Testament of Importunity, Waiting, Working, Endurance, Resilience, and Transformation!” is Released
Recent release “Building Faith: A Testament of Importunity, Waiting, Working, Endurance, Resilience, and Transformation!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra Lee Samuels Ph.D. is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that explores fortifying one’s faith and belief in the Lord through building a foundation based upon Biblical principles.
New York, NY, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Lee Samuels Ph.D. has completed her new book, “Building Faith: A Testament of Importunity, Waiting, Working, Endurance, Resilience, and Transformation!”: a powerful and eye-opening look at the ways in which Biblical truths and study can be utilized to form a stronger bond with one’s faith and overall trust in God.
“Faith, the deep-rooted persuasion and confidence in the Lord and the assurance that we can trust His words, is the bedrock of believing, surrendering, and walking daily with God,” shares Dr. Samuels. “However, many struggle to even achieve the mustard-seed size Jesus mentioned. This book examines biblical faith building and the many gifts one can obtain as they learn to build their faith through importunity, waiting, working, endurance, resilience, and transformation. It provides a framework for not missing the many gifts at each cyclical juncture.
“These treasures are entwined in the journey of a woman—Kate. Her narratives can provide relatable experiences to provide encouragement, the avoidance of pitfalls, enabling factors, and everyday resources for building faith.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sandra Lee Samuels Ph.D.’s enlightening series will encourage theological reflections alongside prayer and journaling to reframe the reader’s narrative and bring about illuminations to the darkest areas of one’s experiences. Based upon years of theological research and personal experiences, Dr. Samuels presents her writings in the hope of inspiring readers to connect with the divine and rediscover what their faith truly means to them.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Building Faith: A Testament of Importunity, Waiting, Working, Endurance, Resilience, and Transformation!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
