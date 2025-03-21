Author Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K)’s New Book, “Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Investing in the Crypto Age
Recent release “Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K) is a fascinating and thought-provoking guide designed to help readers navigate the world of cryptocurrency, and how to invest in order to take part in this next phase of global currency.
Columbia, MO, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dan Vivek Nathan, who holds both an MBA and an MSc, as well as a professional postgraduate diploma in marketing management from institutions in the UK, has completed his new book, “Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies”: an insightful manual for those seeking to invest and get involved in the world of cryptocurrency.
“‘Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies’ is a complete guide for conservative, novice investors that provides a step-by-step approach to the world of cryptocurrencies to help you gain the confidence to undertake a long-term investment plan,” writes Nathan. “This book also describes all the relevant aspects of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Blockchain, Blockchain Technology, Ethereum, various coins, Token, NFTs, DAO, and Worldwide Exchange Platforms in a valuable and timeless reference for cryptocurrency professionals of all levels seeking to develop and sharpen their cryptocurrency investment skills.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K)’s enlightening guide is a valuable resource for readers of all financial backgrounds, geared towards crypto experts and novices alike. Thoroughly researched and detailed, “Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies” is the perfect tool for anyone looking to get ahead through crypto.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
