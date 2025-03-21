Author J. Richard Baran’s New Book, "One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ," Explores the Foundational Truths of Salvation Through Jesus Christ
Recent release “One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author J. Richard Baran is a powerful guide designed to help those who have become separated from God in understanding the basic tenets of Christianity. Through this work, Baran invites readers to open themselves up to Christ and his teachings so that they may embark on the road to salvation.
Pasadena, MD, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. Richard Baran, a loving husband and father, as well as a retired law enforcement officer, an ordained minister, and a member in good standing of the National Association of Christian Ministers, has completed his new book, “One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ”: a compelling, faith-based read that offers a comprehensive overview to the truths of Christianity and the promise of Christ’s offering of salvation.
Born in 1964 in Baltimore, Maryland, author J. Richard Baran is a theology student at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, where, through his studies, he discovered his foundational beliefs in the reformation and holds to a reformed theology. Baran is also a member of the Ligonier Ministry Organization founded by Dr. R. C. Sproul, as well as a part of God’s Trucking Ministry serving “over the road” truck drivers traveling in and through Maryland. In addition, the author is also the founder and chief contributor for InMessiah.com, a daily Christian devotion providing prayer, scripture exposition, and discussion on Christian current events.
“‘One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ’ is a plain, easy-to-understand book about Christianity and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ,” writes Baran. “This book covers the basic aspects of Christianity for those seeking information on the longing one feels when separated from God. Salvation restores one’s relationship with God eliminating that empty feeling. Only through grace and faith can Jesus Christ forgive our sins and a supernatural changing of the heart can occur, revealed in our repentance before God. ‘One Lost Sheep’ is not only for the new or unbeliever but will also strengthen believers in their faith and assurances in their salvation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. Richard Baran’s new book will help readers who have felt isolated and separated from their faith return to the Lord with newfound conviction and spiritual strength. Based upon years of ministry work and theological study, “One Lost Sheep” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have found themselves curious about Christ and willing to learn about his teachings.
Readers can purchase “One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in 1964 in Baltimore, Maryland, author J. Richard Baran is a theology student at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, where, through his studies, he discovered his foundational beliefs in the reformation and holds to a reformed theology. Baran is also a member of the Ligonier Ministry Organization founded by Dr. R. C. Sproul, as well as a part of God’s Trucking Ministry serving “over the road” truck drivers traveling in and through Maryland. In addition, the author is also the founder and chief contributor for InMessiah.com, a daily Christian devotion providing prayer, scripture exposition, and discussion on Christian current events.
“‘One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ’ is a plain, easy-to-understand book about Christianity and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ,” writes Baran. “This book covers the basic aspects of Christianity for those seeking information on the longing one feels when separated from God. Salvation restores one’s relationship with God eliminating that empty feeling. Only through grace and faith can Jesus Christ forgive our sins and a supernatural changing of the heart can occur, revealed in our repentance before God. ‘One Lost Sheep’ is not only for the new or unbeliever but will also strengthen believers in their faith and assurances in their salvation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. Richard Baran’s new book will help readers who have felt isolated and separated from their faith return to the Lord with newfound conviction and spiritual strength. Based upon years of ministry work and theological study, “One Lost Sheep” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have found themselves curious about Christ and willing to learn about his teachings.
Readers can purchase “One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories