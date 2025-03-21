Author J. Richard Baran’s New Book, "One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ," Explores the Foundational Truths of Salvation Through Jesus Christ

Recent release “One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author J. Richard Baran is a powerful guide designed to help those who have become separated from God in understanding the basic tenets of Christianity. Through this work, Baran invites readers to open themselves up to Christ and his teachings so that they may embark on the road to salvation.