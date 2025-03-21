Author Peter David Perry’s New Book, "The Union," is a Gripping Tale That Follows the Fallout After an Unscrupulous Labor Union is Discovered Stealing Millions of Dollars

Recent release “The Union” from Covenant Books author Peter David Perry is a riveting novel that tells the story of corruption within organized labor and provides readers with an authoritative look inside the union’s computer system and the secret methods used to syphon millions from their trust funds.