Author Peter David Perry’s New Book, "The Union," is a Gripping Tale That Follows the Fallout After an Unscrupulous Labor Union is Discovered Stealing Millions of Dollars
Recent release “The Union” from Covenant Books author Peter David Perry is a riveting novel that tells the story of corruption within organized labor and provides readers with an authoritative look inside the union’s computer system and the secret methods used to syphon millions from their trust funds.
Myrtle Beach, SC, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peter David Perry, who served as the CEO of a leading healthcare technology company for over twenty-two years and currently resides with his wife in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has completed his new book, “The Union”: a compelling tale that explores how a corrupt labor union managed to utilize their computer systems to steal millions of dollars.
“Chris Vincent, the union’s trusted computer software vendor, has been drawn into a trap between the Union and the FBI,” writes Perry. “He has discovered the Union’s secret conspiracies and how organized labor attains power and how their computers enable them to move millions into the hands of the labor leaders, the politicians, and the Mafia. Chris must find the courage to find a path to save his business and restore his self-respect. He must choose between loyalty and betrayal without violating his honor code.
“Marco Richards is the FBI analyst, on his most important field assignment, who must hack into the union’s computer and find evidence of the union’s illicit schemes. Does he follow lawful FBI policies and procedures or does he follow the rogue directives of his superiors.
“Chris and Marco are headed on a collision course, yet they are drawn together by their personal values. They struggle to save their careers and all they have worked for as each must choose between who they really are or what they may become. Do they live by their own personal honor code, or do they betray the trust of those around them?
“Murder, extortion, and corruption during secret lunches and dinners where deals are made, and the reader is sitting at the table and experiencing the taste and special service of several famous New York restaurants.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peter David Perry’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Chris and Marco’s journey for the truth, realizing that they are mere pawns in a deadly game of survival. Expertly paced and based on historical facts, “The Union” is a story of loyalty, betrayal, and blackmail that will challenge readers to discern who the real criminals are.
Readers can purchase “The Union” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
