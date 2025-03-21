Author Patricia Fatherree’s New Book, "Remembering Lina's Christmas," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who is Worried That Her Letter to Santa Was Lost

Recent release “Remembering Lina's Christmas” from Covenant Books author Patricia Fatherree is a captivating story of a young girl who fears Christmas may not be coming to her house after her letter to Santa gets lost. However, through the magic of the holiday season, young Lina and her family have a wonderful Christmas full of joy and happiness.