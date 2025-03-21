Author Patricia Fatherree’s New Book, "Remembering Lina's Christmas," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who is Worried That Her Letter to Santa Was Lost
Recent release “Remembering Lina's Christmas” from Covenant Books author Patricia Fatherree is a captivating story of a young girl who fears Christmas may not be coming to her house after her letter to Santa gets lost. However, through the magic of the holiday season, young Lina and her family have a wonderful Christmas full of joy and happiness.
Tacoma, WA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Fatherree, a retired civil servant and a proud veteran, having served in the US Army and Army Reserve, has completed her new book, “Remembering Lina's Christmas”: a beautiful story that explores the magic of the Christmas season after a young girl worries that the holiday may not come to her family’s house.
“Lina, a first grader with an active imagination, is convinced that her letter to Santa has been lost,” writes Fatherree. “After all, only days before Christmas, and still no evidence that Christmas is coming to her house. That is, until a neighbor delivers a Christmas tree, the elves create homemade ornaments, and Santa makes a surprise visit.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Fatherree’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Lina’s journey to have her best Christmas yet. With colorful artwork to help bring Fatherree’s story to life, “Remembering Lina’s Christmas” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to remember the true reason for the holiday season.
Readers can purchase “Remembering Lina's Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
