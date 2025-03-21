Author Sharyn Weiss’s New Book, "Patti Cake the Pug," is a Charming Story That Follows the Daily Adventures of a Lovable and Sometimes Mischievous Pug Named Patti Cake
Recent release “Patti Cake the Pug” from Covenant Books author Sharyn Weiss is an adorable tale based on true events that centers around Patti Cake, a pug who loves Mama, her human owner. Although Patti Cake often causes trouble, she always finds ways to make up for her mistakes and loves nothing more than spending time with her beloved Mama.
Mill Creek, WA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sharyn Weiss has completed her new book, “Patti Cake the Pug”: a captivating and heartfelt story that follows the daily life of Patti Cake, an adorable and curious pug who loves to cause mischief and spend time with her beloved owner, Mama.
“Would you like to meet a cuddly and cute puppy by the name of Patti Cake?” asks Weiss. “She wants to meet you! She loves children just like you! The children that she knows love to pet her, and she loves giving them kisses. After reading about Patti Cake’s life, I hope you feel blessed and happy. She brings such joy to people. You can meet her through this book and carry her in your heart!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharyn Weiss’s new book is inspired by the author’s real-life Patti Cake, whom she adopted after her husband and rescue dog both passed away. Despite the trouble and trials that Patti Cake sometimes causes, she is a source of absolute joy in the author’s life.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Weiss’s story to life, “Patti Cake the Pug” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Patti Cake’s adventures, discovering all the fun and excitement she fills the author’s days with.
Readers can purchase “Patti Cake the Pug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
