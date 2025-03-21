Author Sharyn Weiss’s New Book, "Patti Cake the Pug," is a Charming Story That Follows the Daily Adventures of a Lovable and Sometimes Mischievous Pug Named Patti Cake

Recent release “Patti Cake the Pug” from Covenant Books author Sharyn Weiss is an adorable tale based on true events that centers around Patti Cake, a pug who loves Mama, her human owner. Although Patti Cake often causes trouble, she always finds ways to make up for her mistakes and loves nothing more than spending time with her beloved Mama.