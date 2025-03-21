Author James Music’s New Book, "Carnal Nature," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Group of Characters as They Search Amongst the Stars for a New Home
Recent release “Carnal Nature” from Covenant Books author James Music is a riveting tale that centers around a small band of characters as they work together to travel across space and time in order to find a new home that they can call their own, free from the corruption and boundaries of society that have taken hold.
Chehalis, WA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Music, a wholehearted believer in the Gospel, as well as an avid player of video games and horseback rider, has completed his new book, “Carnal Nature”: a captivating tale that centers a group of characters who take it upon themselves to search for a new home across the stars that they can mold to become the perfect paradise.
“A thought-provoking adventure across space and time that pushes the boundaries of religion and science,” writes Music. “Follow characters through many different worlds as they search for new homes across the stars, free from the mold-casting corruptions of society.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Music’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on this epic quest through space and time to find a world free from selfish thought and corruption. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Carnal Nature” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Carnal Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
