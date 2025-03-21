Author James Music’s New Book, "Carnal Nature," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Group of Characters as They Search Amongst the Stars for a New Home

Recent release “Carnal Nature” from Covenant Books author James Music is a riveting tale that centers around a small band of characters as they work together to travel across space and time in order to find a new home that they can call their own, free from the corruption and boundaries of society that have taken hold.