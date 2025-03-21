Author David Quinton Brooks’s New Book "Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder" is a Powerful Exploration of the Enduring Issue of Systemic Racism
Recent release “Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder” from Page Publishing author David Quinton Brooks is a poignant account of the author’s grandfather, detailing the injustice he faced at the hands of police brutality. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “Royal American Injustice II” is also a candid look at the lasting impact of racism in America.
Sussex, WI, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Quinton Brooks has completed his new book, “Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder”: a blunt and honest look at the devastating impact that racism and police brutality has had on black Americans, highlighting the specific struggles faced by the author’s grandfather and generations of his family.
“The inspiration that motivated me to write this story about Royal Cyril Brooks is the fact that he is a civil rights martyr, overlooked in American history, which took over seventy years to discover that Royal Cyril Brooks was an innocent victim of law enforcement brutality and unfair justice in America during the Jim Crow era,” shares Brooks.
“It’s also an explanation of how the injustice has affected the Brooks family lineage, and how the Black race is in a position of inferior status as a human being in this country due to hidden laws designed to keep us as third-class citizens by use of the constitution.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Quinton Brooks’s engaging novel is an eye-opening look at the ongoing struggle for equality that Black Americans are forced to endure, serving as a call to action for readers from all walks of life to continue to be vigilant and actively anti-racist.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
