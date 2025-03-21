Author David Quinton Brooks’s New Book "Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder" is a Powerful Exploration of the Enduring Issue of Systemic Racism

Recent release “Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder” from Page Publishing author David Quinton Brooks is a poignant account of the author’s grandfather, detailing the injustice he faced at the hands of police brutality. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “Royal American Injustice II” is also a candid look at the lasting impact of racism in America.