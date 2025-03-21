Author Marcus Dickerson’s New Book "Angels Watch Over Me" is About a Young Boy Who is Afraid of the Dark and Prays for His Angel’s Protection
Recent release “Angels Watch Over Me” from Page Publishing author Marcus Dickerson is an engaging and faith-based children’s story about a young boy who is visited by angels and discovers the true power of prayer.
Conroe, TX, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marcus Dickerson has completed his new book, “Angels Watch Over Me”: a faith-based children’s story that centers on a young boy named Brian who prays for angels and is visited by them. He learns about the power of prayer.
Author Marcus Dickerson is the youngest of four children raised in a single-parent home. He was born in Southeast Texas. He served twenty-four years in the US Military. He is married and has eight children. He was raised in the church when he was young, so he raised his children the same way. When his daughters were afraid of the dark, and when he wasn’t deployed, he would read the Bible to them so they could understand it more, and they loved it. He wanted to write this book for his children, their children, and generations to come. He didn’t want to write the typical bedtime story. He wanted to bless the world with the same one he would tell his babies that they love. He hopes readers will enjoy it, too.
Dickerson writes, “His dad nodded and closed the door behind him. Brian placed his hands together, closed his eyes, and prayed that his angel would come and visit him. 'Oh, guardian angel, please come and see me. I’m afraid of the dark, and my dad thinks I’m too old for a light. Please, angel of mine, visit me.’”
He continues, “Suddenly Brian heard a tap on his window and immediately threw his covers over his head. He heard the tap again. ‘There’s no such thing as monsters; there’s no such thing as monsters,’ he repeated to himself. Brian heard a small voice from his window.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcus Dickerson’s spiritual work helps young readers and listeners understand the power of prayer.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-affirming work can purchase “Angels Watch Over Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
