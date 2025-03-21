Author Marlon Bennet’s New Book, “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome,” is a Powerful Memoir Describing the Author’s Many Trials He Faced

Recent release “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome” from Page Publishing author Marlon Bennet is poignant and compelling following the struggles that the author endured throughout his life, revealing how he managed to survive and rise above it all through his faith in God.