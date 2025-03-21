Author Marlon Bennet’s New Book, “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome,” is a Powerful Memoir Describing the Author’s Many Trials He Faced
Recent release “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome” from Page Publishing author Marlon Bennet is poignant and compelling following the struggles that the author endured throughout his life, revealing how he managed to survive and rise above it all through his faith in God.
Trenton, NJ, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marlon Bennet has completed his new book, “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome”: a gripping autobiographical account that centers around the trials and tribulations the author has been forced to overcome, as well as his strengths and triumphs delivered to him through his faith.
The author begins his memoir, “What you are about to read gets very interesting, and its revealed secrets get more interesting as you read! These writings even tell of some things that you thought do not exist. Marlon started out all low income, so love was hard even with much virtue!
"In addition, you will read brief highs and lows of Marlon’s life on the USS CV-41, and USS Cushing ships in the Navy when they done him wrong by noise creatures. The more you read, the more you know birds, not feather birds. The preacher man could have stopped all that; however, holy help for Marlon was hard for God. That sounds impossible because God can do anything. Yes, it can hap- pen as in Daniel’s case in the Bible (even without sin), ‘The princes made it hard for God.’ In Marlon’s case, there are things that impersonate people’s mind and voice in the air, especially in noise. It can make you confess to things that were not your fault or even not defend yourself! So sometimes the air pest cannot be stopped! However, the air creatures are stoppable, as even a judge can get noise order by slamming a hammer. Air creatures are in Revelation 18:2, a book of the future in the Bible, which are facts pertaining to Marlon’s life, not preaching, though Marlon wished someone did preach it. Thus, Marlon was not at every church in history, so Marlon’s unction—a Bible word—knows all things. And you just read, ‘He wished someone did preach it,’ so he could have stayed out of trouble (that’s right); he knows all preached history in the matter!”
Published by Page Publishing, Marlon Bennet’s riveting series will captivate the hearts and minds of readers, taking them on a powerful journey that’s sure to resonate with them long after the final chapter. With each turn of the page, Bennet reveals how God’s unconditional love and guidance has impacted his life.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
