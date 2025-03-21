Author Susan Shoemaker’s New Book, "Tady Earther," is a Dystopian Science-Fiction Novel That Takes Readers to Multiple Planets
Recent release “Tady Earther” from Page Publishing author Susan Shoemaker is a captivating intergalactic tale that follows Tady, who has been sentenced to one cycle of a self-sustaining cage on the planet Kork.
Lenoir, NC, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Susan Shoemaker, who lives with her husband, Ron, in North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Tady Earther”: an adventure through space that follows Tady on her mission to find and rescue her mother, Abby, who has been stolen by a warthog-looking inhabitant and could be anywhere in the thousand planets in the southern half of the Milky Way.
Author Susan Shoemaker writes, “Zuibori had found its niche. It wasn’t anything special as far as planets went. It didn’t have any scenery to speak of that would attract Gloos-carrying vacationers. The native cuisine was particularly bad due to the absence of taste buds in the Zuibori inhabitants. Even the casinos were not known for high jackpots or thrilling games of chance.”
She continues, “The dust market wasn’t even on the planet. It was above it, way above. The market was a long tube suspended in orbit around the planet. Inside the tube was a spiral walkway with portals to attach spaceships from the outside. The vendors set up their tables next to their ships, facing the walkway. Since gravity was nonexistent, everyone wore Gravitee boots. The tables were also set for Gravitee. It not only kept breakage at a minimum, but it also kept inventory from floating to another table, where it was usually claimed by the vendor. Trying to retrieve an object from some vendors was usually too much trouble.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Shoemaker’s futuristic tale invites readers to discover why Abby was taken, where she has ended up, and whether Tady can figure out a way to bring her home safely.
Readers who wish to experience this twisty work can purchase “Tady Earther” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
