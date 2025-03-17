Loveforce International Releases New Music from Billy Ray Charles and Honey Davis
On Friday, March 21, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and Honey Davis respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 21, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the Singles is a Southern Soul song by Billy Ray Charles. Another new single is a Blues Song by Honey Davis.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Let Mr. Right Hit It Tonight”. It is a Soul-Southern Soul song that features a synthesizer multi-instrumental sound with syncopated rhythms and tension between bass and drums, accentuated by trumpets. Vocally, there is a laid back lead accentuated by smoky, old time harmonies. Lyrically, the song is about a man who is experienced in romance trying to convince a woman to drop her inexperienced current boy friend.
Honey Davis’s “Won’t Come Around Anymore” is a Blues song in the classic Chicago Blues style. It has a bass, drum, guitar, instrumental set up. It features a steady beat and lively guitar licks. The lead singer sings smoothly with a voice that is pleasant to the ears. The lyrics are about a love story that ended abruptly and a protagonist who decided to permanently leave the neighborhood where the woman he loved used to live.
“This week’s offerings are by our two strongest selling artists in top form,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They are sure to be a real treat for longtime fans and newcomers alike,” he continued.
Both the Charles and Davis singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeasrt Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Net Ease, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo, and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
