"Rugby Town" Joins BINGE Networks' Top 10 Most-Watched Shows
St. Petersburg, FL, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BINGE Networks announces that Rugby Town, a docuseries following athletes as they transition into the world of rugby, has secured a spot in the platform’s Top 10 most-watched programs. This ranking reflects the growing interest in rugby and the compelling stories of the athletes featured in the series.
The series follows players as they undergo training in Colorado and travel to New Orleans for competition, offering insight into the challenges and dedication required to excel in the sport. Through personal interviews and in-depth coverage, Rugby Town provides an inside look at what drives these athletes to make the switch to rugby.
"Seeing Rugby Town recognized among our Top 10 shows highlights the increasing interest in rugby as a sport and the engaging storytelling behind the series," said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO at BINGE Networks. "We’re pleased to bring this series to audiences who appreciate both sports and real-life athletic journeys."
BINGE Networks continues to expand its catalog of sports-related programming, meeting the demand for diverse and engaging content. Rugby Town remains available for streaming on the platform.
Watch Rugby Town now on bingenetworks.tv with a 7-day free trial.
Contact
BINGE Networks, LLCContact
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
