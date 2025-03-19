FreeWalkers Announces 2025 Cross-Jersey Challenge to Celebrate 15th Anniversary The grand 100-mile walking journey across the Garden State returns.

FreeWalkers is celebrating its 15th anniversary with its Cross-Jersey Challenge, a 100-mile walking journey across New Jersey over three to five days in the spring of 2025, starting March 22. The event is free and open to the public, traversing Trenton, Lawrenceville, Princeton, Kingston, Manville, Bound Brook, New Brunswick, Highland Park, Edison, Woodbridge, Metuchen, Iselin, Avenel, Rahway, Cranford, Kenilworth, Union, Elizabeth, Newark, Kearny, Jersey City, Staten Island, and Manhattan.