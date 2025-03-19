Riverside County Farm Bureau Celebrates National Ag Week
National Ag Week, honors farmers' contributions to food security and the economy. In Riverside County, agriculture spans 188,000 acres and generated $1.5 billion in 2023. Established in 1973, the day raises awareness of agriculture’s impact on daily life. The Riverside County Farm Bureau advocates for farmers, supporting policies that sustain the industry and educate the public on its importance.
Riverside, CA, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This week will mark the beginning of spring, it is the perfect time to reflect on the essential elements—sun, soil, water, and air—that make our environment so beautiful and support the farmers who feed our communities. The third week in March, our nation will come together to celebrate National Ag Week, honoring the hard work and dedication of farmers who provide one of the safest, most abundant food supplies in the world. From coast to coast, National Ag Week highlights the diversity and importance of agriculture.
In Riverside County, agriculture plays a vital role in the local economy and food production. According to the Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, farmers cultivate 188,019 acres of farmland, contributing to a $1.5 billion agricultural industry in 2023. Leading the way are vegetables, melons, nursery plants, trees and vines, which make up a significant portion of the county’s high-value crops.
"Ag Week is truly a celebration for all Americans because our nation’s farmers grow the safest, most reliable, and abundant food supply in the world," said Ellen Way, President of the Riverside County Farm Bureau. "Not every country has the ability to feed itself, we are very fortunate to have the resources necessary to grow food for the United States and people around the world.”
National Ag Week, established in 1973 by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA), is a day dedicated to raising public awareness of agriculture’s essential contributions to food security, economic growth, and job creation. The day serves as a reminder of how deeply agriculture impacts our daily lives—from the food we eat to the clothes we wear and the products we use.
For over 100 years, the farming and ranching members of Riverside County Farm Bureau have been strong advocates for agriculture, ensuring their voices are heard while educating the public on agriculture’s importance. As a nonprofit organization, RCFB remains committed to supporting policies that benefit the agricultural community and promote the industry’s growth and sustainability.
For more information, contact president@riversidecfb.com at 951-684-6732.
