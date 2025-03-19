LingQ Language Learning Platform Adds Irish Gaelic
Irish marks the 51st language available to study on LingQ.
Vancouver, Canada, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This week Irish culture and heritage are celebrated worldwide. LingQ is marking the occasion by launching the Irish language, the 51st language available to study on the platform.
Irish is a Celtic language and one of the oldest in Europe. Also known as Irish Gaelic or just Gaelic, the Irish language has between 1.76 million and 2 million speakers worldwide. In 2022, Irish received full status as a working language of the EU and has continued to grow in popularity in the following years.
The LingQ method focuses on comprehension-based learning. Learners can read and listen to Irish content while building vocabulary and tracking progress with LingQ’s intuitive system.
Irish learners have access to an extensive library of Irish language content, including news articles, YouTube videos, Mini Stories, and more. There is also the ability to create lessons on LingQ with any online Irish content. Learning from real-world content of interest is how to truly reach your language goals.
“I am delighted to see Irish Gaelic at LingQ,” says LingQ CEO and language learning YouTuber Steve Kaufmann. “Every language has its own rich history, it doesn't matter how many speakers it has. Words, sounds, music, users connecting with each other, all part of our common human heritage. Let's hope more languages that were unable to compete as countries centralized in the recent past will now start to flourish as first or second languages around the world. I'm sure LingQ can play its part in the renaissance. Gártha!”
Irish is now available on iOS, Android, iPad, and the web. For more information, visit https://www.lingq.com.
About LingQ
Since 2002, LingQ has helped millions learn languages using their content-based language learning app which harnesses machine learning to enhance and customize the users’ language journey. LingQ offers 50 languages to users around the globe on their web and mobile platforms. The father and son founding team of Steve and Mark Kaufmann originally developed thelinguist.com in 2002 and rebranded it as LingQ in 2007. LingQ is one of the pioneers in language app development focused on web and mobile delivery. LingQ has developed one of the largest foreign language libraries of authentic and interesting content. In addition to their main content-based learning activities, LingQ users also have access to online tutors, interactions on a global language community forum, community writing exchange, and integrated SRS vocabulary review tools. To ensure success, LingQ measures everything that students do including the number of words the student knows, how many words are learned, and statistics on writing, speaking, listening, and reading.
