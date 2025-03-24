Author Robert Van Dellen’s New Book, "Touching Our Souls Through Poetry and Theater," Explores the Significance of Poetry and Drama
“Touching Our Souls Through Poetry and Theater” is Volume II in "Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages" which includes two parts, "Part One: The Significance of Poetry" and "Part Two: The World as Stage, Drama". Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Robert Van Dellen’s book is an insightful and engaging look at some of the greatest poets and playwrights in literature. The book explores their major works and why they remain so relevant today, with a lasting imprint on society.
Cadillac, MI, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Van Dellen, PhD, who has had a successful career in both academia and in running his own consulting business, has completed his new book, “Touching Our Souls Through Poetry and Theater,” which is Volume II of “Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages.” The book is divided into two sections. Part One is “The Significance of Poetry” and Part Two is “The World as Stage, Drama.” Van Dellen discusses specific works by some of our best writers in their fields—poetry and drama.
From a college professor of literature to the president of a college, author Robert Van Dellen’s professional career spans over fifty years. In addition to his academic life, he had a successful consulting business, was a founding executive director of a community foundation, and authored feature-length video scripts for such legends as Curt Gowdy and Roy Rogers. He also conducted numerous workshops and seminars as well as talks on literature over the past eight years. The author earned his PhD in literature by completing his doctoral dissertation on “Politics in Orwell’s Fiction.” He and his wife live on a lake in northern Michigan during the spring, summer, and fall months and in Florida during the winter.
“Touching Our Souls Through Poetry and Theater” is Volume II in the series “Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages.” It follows Van Dellen’s Volume I, “The Modern Novel from the Roaring Twenties to the Mythic West,” which was published in 2023 by Dorrance Publishing Co. It contains essays about the literature of the 1920s, Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck, writers of the American West, and George Orwell.
Volume II has two parts: “The Significance of Poetry” and “The World as Stage, Drama.” The poetry section describes poems by Maya Angelou, Mary Oliver, William Blake, Walt Whitman, and Robert Frost, and a discussion of a wide range of poems, such as William Wordsworth, T. S. Eliot, Emily Dickinson, and others. The drama section focuses on Eugene O’Neill and Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, and Shakespeare’s tragic and comic visions.
Both Volume I and Volume II are intended for the general reader who appreciates good literature. These writings are not academic exercises but rather a series of discussions about some of our very best writers—their lives and works. Van Dellen seeks to address why literature matters.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Robert Van Dellen’s series will engage the readers, for they invite them to gain a better understanding of literature’s greatest works. Based upon years of academic research and professional experiences, Dr. Van Dellen’s collection is a vital resource for anyone interested in excellent literature.
Readers who wish to experience Dr. Van Dellen’s perceptions about why poetry and drama matter can purchase Volume II, “Touching Our Souls Through Poetry and Theater” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
