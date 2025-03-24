Author Robert Van Dellen’s New Book, "Touching Our Souls Through Poetry and Theater," Explores the Significance of Poetry and Drama

“Touching Our Souls Through Poetry and Theater” is Volume II in "Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages" which includes two parts, "Part One: The Significance of Poetry" and "Part Two: The World as Stage, Drama". Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Robert Van Dellen’s book is an insightful and engaging look at some of the greatest poets and playwrights in literature. The book explores their major works and why they remain so relevant today, with a lasting imprint on society.