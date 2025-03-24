Dr. Bobbie J. Harper’s Newly Released "Exploring Family Curses" is a Profound and Insightful Examination of Generational Struggles and Spiritual Healing
“Exploring Family Curses: Physical Abuse ~ Emotional Abuse ~ Sexual Abuse ~ Alcoholism ~ Drug Addiction ~ Mental Illness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bobbie J. Harper is an enlightening resource that delves into the deep-rooted issues affecting families across generations, offering biblical guidance and hope for breaking cycles of pain and dysfunction.
Carson, CA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Exploring Family Curses: Physical Abuse ~ Emotional Abuse ~ Sexual Abuse ~ Alcoholism ~ Drug Addiction ~ Mental Illness”: a powerful exploration of generational hardships and the transformative power of faith, is the creation of published author, Dr. Bobbie J. Harper. Dr. Harper is a licensed ordained minister at the Golden Rule Baptist Church under the pastorate of Reverend D. E. Wright, who licensed her in October 2006. She was ordained on September 12, 2010. She is also a musician and a Sunday school teacher. She is the mother of four daughters, the grandmother of eleven, and the great-grandmother of six.
Dr. Harper shares, “Here’s a book to help you find answers to some difficult issues in life. Exploring Family Curses is an interesting overview packed with insight for Christian believers of all backgrounds. It is powerful and profound, and it reflects personal suffering from generation to generation.
“The enemy has nothing but the arm of flesh, while there is nothing too hard for God to accomplish. This book is for church leaders, pastors, counselors, women’s ministry leaders, and those seeking help from bondage. It is practical and understandable, and it provides information on topics that concern today’s families, including:
“· Physical/Emotional abuse
· Sexual abuse
· Alcoholism
· Drug addiction
· Mental illness”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bobbie J. Harper’s new book serves as both a guide and a source of encouragement for those seeking healing, restoration, and spiritual freedom from generational struggles.
Consumers can purchase “Exploring Family Curses: Physical Abuse ~ Emotional Abuse ~ Sexual Abuse ~ Alcoholism ~ Drug Addiction ~ Mental Illness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Exploring Family Curses: Physical Abuse ~ Emotional Abuse ~ Sexual Abuse ~ Alcoholism ~ Drug Addiction ~ Mental Illness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories