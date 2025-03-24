Collette Smith’s Newly Released "The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength" is a Captivating Tale of Faith, Redemption, and Second Chances
“The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength” from Christian Faith Publishing author Collette Smith is an emotionally charged novel that explores the power of faith, love, and personal transformation amidst life’s greatest challenges.
Thibodaux, LA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength”: a compelling story of redemption, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit. “The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength” is the creation of published author, Collette Smith, a lifelong resident of Louisiana with degrees in nursing and theater. Always interested in the arts, this is her first endeavor in the literary world. Born into the Catholic faith, she enjoys daily Mass and frequently listens to Catholic programing on the radio. She is an ambitious world traveler and enjoys experiencing different cultures and culinary adventures.
Collette Smith shares, “Does God forgive those who cannot forgive themselves? Can a sinner become a saint? Is destiny predetermined, or do we create our own? Is purpose in life important?
“These questions and more are evoked in The Sterling Redemption trilogy. In this first installment, Samson’s Strength, we meet Samson Sterling, a successful and wealthy actor who has a bad-boy reputation for womanizing as well as drug and alcohol use. When his son develops a serious illness, he returns to his Louisiana hometown at his mother’s urging so that she might help take care of the boy. Samson vows to stay sober during his child’s sickness, and though he claims that religion isn’t his thing, he soon finds solace as well as the strength to stay sober in the faith in which he was raised—the Catholic faith.
“The nurse assigned to little Joey Sterling’s case is Christina Young, and she has dreams of her own, perhaps even a calling. But her student loan debt stands in the way, and the memory of her departed husband remains alive in her heart.
“Can true love be found in the midst of emotional turmoil, or will happiness be forgotten with a cruel twist of fate?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Collette Smith’s new book is an inspiring exploration of faith, personal struggles, and the hope that emerges when love and belief intersect.
Consumers can purchase “The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Collette Smith shares, “Does God forgive those who cannot forgive themselves? Can a sinner become a saint? Is destiny predetermined, or do we create our own? Is purpose in life important?
“These questions and more are evoked in The Sterling Redemption trilogy. In this first installment, Samson’s Strength, we meet Samson Sterling, a successful and wealthy actor who has a bad-boy reputation for womanizing as well as drug and alcohol use. When his son develops a serious illness, he returns to his Louisiana hometown at his mother’s urging so that she might help take care of the boy. Samson vows to stay sober during his child’s sickness, and though he claims that religion isn’t his thing, he soon finds solace as well as the strength to stay sober in the faith in which he was raised—the Catholic faith.
“The nurse assigned to little Joey Sterling’s case is Christina Young, and she has dreams of her own, perhaps even a calling. But her student loan debt stands in the way, and the memory of her departed husband remains alive in her heart.
“Can true love be found in the midst of emotional turmoil, or will happiness be forgotten with a cruel twist of fate?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Collette Smith’s new book is an inspiring exploration of faith, personal struggles, and the hope that emerges when love and belief intersect.
Consumers can purchase “The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories