JL’s Newly Released “A Different Kind of Follower...” is a Deeply Reflective and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith, Redemption, and Personal Transformation
“A Different Kind of Follower...” from Christian Faith Publishing author JL is an inspiring and introspective journey through life’s struggles, God’s artistry, and the power of spiritual renewal.
New York, NY, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Different Kind of Follower...,” a compelling and poetic expression of faith, resilience, and divine purpose, is the creation of published author, JL.
JL shares, “Welcome aboard! Hold onto your assets, it is going to be a bumpy ride. Life is seen in His brush strokes. The Master Artist of this life, His creation, His story, and His love. Everything is an expression of you, God. This book, those tears, that smile, and our pain. Everything is done using no whiteout, no erase button, and no redo, except for you catching my last breath of life in the flesh and bringing me home through being reborn. I am a redo, and this is my redo.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JL’s new book offers an insightful and heartfelt perspective on what it means to be a follower of Christ, embracing transformation and the beauty of God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “A Different Kind of Follower...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Different Kind of Follower...,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
