Sandra Shook’s Newly Released "Searching for Grace" is a Gripping Tale of Survival, Faith, and the Power of Newfound Refuge
“Searching for Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Shook is a suspenseful and faith-driven novel following a woman’s desperate escape from danger and the unexpected twists that challenge her trust in God’s plan.
Amarillo, TX, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Searching for Grace”: a thrilling blend of suspense, faith, and resilience as one woman fights to protect herself and her unborn child. “Searching for Grace” is the creation of published author, Sandra Shook, a proud wife, mother of three, and grandmother to fourteen who was born and raised in Texas.
Sandra Shook shares, “Catherine Anderson was running for her life with her unborn child. Where could she go next to hide and be safe from her husband? Mitch and his grandfather were well-known in the United States for their ruthlessness in taking over companies and destroying families. Now she was the next target!
"Catherine knew they had the means to track her down, but a couple of friends had told her about the people at Low Pines Resort and Spa just outside of Rockford on 14 Mile Road. Choosing to hide out at Low Pines seemed the safest hideout until Catherine could locate her half sister in California; then she and her baby would disappear forever.
"She was told Patrice and Robert Kelley had been missionaries in Venezuela for many years before opening the resort and were known to be of excellent character and gracious people still serving the Lord Jesus in their community. All she had to do was stay in her cabin until she could escape. Plans changed for everyone, including the remaining guests, when a big storm hit the area.
"The aftermath of the wind and rainstorm added more chaos and trauma when human bones were found on the property out by the highway, making national news. National news just added to Catherine’s fear after Walter found the note attached to the front door of the main house. Mitch knew where she was! The safety of the resort was gone. Every person who came on the property sparked fear in Catherine’s heart because she knew he was coming for her, but when?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Shook’s new book is a thrilling story of hope, redemption, and faith in the face of relentless pursuit. Readers will be drawn into Catherine’s heart-pounding journey as she searches for safety, strength, and the grace to move forward.
