Boyd Douglass’s New Book, "The Names Have Been Changed to Protect the Guilty," is a Collection of Unusual and Often Humorous Stories of Dates the Author Has Experienced
New York, NY, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Boyd Douglass has completed his most recent book, “The Names Have Been Changed to Protect the Guilty”: a riveting and heartfelt collection of stories documenting all different sorts of dates the author has been on before getting married, revealing the unbelievable and comedic experiences that defined his dating life.
“What my book is about is my unusual dating experiences before marriage,” writes Douglass. “Though not funny at the time, looking back, they are pretty funny and, I dare say, Unusual. Because of this, I felt it would be a shame to let these unusual and funny stories just vanish. My hope is I can bring a smile or two. Some stories you may think, no way this ever happened, or at least not all these stories. My book may also be seen as a ‘don’t let this happen to you.’
“This book is not meant to be a revenge hit piece, to get even with anyone, ridicule, or make fun of anyone. Other than me, possibly. Human nature is what it is, and people are human. … It is meant as a light, warm-hearted look at my highly unusual but 100 percent True experiences. It is a collection of short stories and a quick read.”
Published by Fulton Books, Boyd Douglass’s book is an engaging collection that pokes fun at the ridiculous situations the author has found himself in while in the dating pool, aiming to bring joy and a good laugh to readers as they relive each encounter alongside the author.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Names Have Been Changed to Protect the Guilty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
