"A Bach Concert," by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of A Bach Concert by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu. It is translated by Gabi Reigh, a PEN award winner, and illustrated by Olga Rogozenco. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide.
Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
One of the first successful novels written by a female author in Romania, Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu’s A Bach Concert remains a classic work of Romanian literature. Originally published in 1927 in Romanian, the novel follows the life of the Hallipa family. The main plot revolves around a Bach concert organized by Elena Hallipa-Draganescu for the elite society of Bucharest. It’s a story of high society intrigue, family tragedy, East European urban life after World War I, and culture. Published for the first time in English, Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu’s realistic novel will delight its readers with stories of this long-forgotten era.
Midwest Book Review says, "Of particular appeal to readers with an interest in World War I historical romance fiction. A 'time lost' classic that is now brought back into print for a new generation of appreciative readers."
Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu was born in 1876 in Galați, Romania. She started publishing stories in literary magazines and, in 1919, she published her first novel. A Bach Concert is considered her greatest work. The translator, Gabi Reigh, won a PEN Translation Award for her previous work. The book is illustrated by Olga Rogozenco, a talented young artist from the Republic of Moldova.
A Bach Concert by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu, illustrated by Olga Rogozenco., 232 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-512-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
One of the first successful novels written by a female author in Romania, Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu’s A Bach Concert remains a classic work of Romanian literature. Originally published in 1927 in Romanian, the novel follows the life of the Hallipa family. The main plot revolves around a Bach concert organized by Elena Hallipa-Draganescu for the elite society of Bucharest. It’s a story of high society intrigue, family tragedy, East European urban life after World War I, and culture. Published for the first time in English, Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu’s realistic novel will delight its readers with stories of this long-forgotten era.
Midwest Book Review says, "Of particular appeal to readers with an interest in World War I historical romance fiction. A 'time lost' classic that is now brought back into print for a new generation of appreciative readers."
Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu was born in 1876 in Galați, Romania. She started publishing stories in literary magazines and, in 1919, she published her first novel. A Bach Concert is considered her greatest work. The translator, Gabi Reigh, won a PEN Translation Award for her previous work. The book is illustrated by Olga Rogozenco, a talented young artist from the Republic of Moldova.
A Bach Concert by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu, illustrated by Olga Rogozenco., 232 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-512-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories