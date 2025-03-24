Michael Stafford’s New Book, "The Last Ticket," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Epic Quest to Return to His Family After He Finds Himself Separated from Them
Fairborn, OH, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Stafford, who holds a degree in education from what is now the University of North Alabama, has completed his most recent book, “The Last Ticket”: a fascinating tale that centers around John James, who must find a way to return to his family and somehow survive after finding himself transported halfway across the globe.
A native of Southwestern Ohio, author Michael Stafford taught social studies and coached for five years before taking over his family construction company, which built out institutional-type projects. He was married to his first wife for thirty-five years and has four children. He is currently married to his second wife, Tashonda.
“‘The Last Ticket’ is an odyssey of a man, John James, who, by unusual circumstance, is separated from his family and struggles to survive as he is displaced from his original destination halfway around the world,” writes Stafford. “The book delves into John’s character, faith, and resourcefulness to persevere in the difficult situations that confront him.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Stafford’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on John’s journey to find his family, testing his strength and faith every step of the way. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Last Ticket” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Last Ticket” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
