Author Ashley Ostler’s New Book, "Something Good," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Difficulties the Author Endured in Life and Her Journey Towards Healing
Recent release “Something Good” from Covenant Books author Ashley Ostler is a compelling and heartfelt series of stories that chronicle the struggles and trials that author has faced over the years, and the ways in which each of these obstacles helped the author to better understand God and his plans for her.
Richland, WA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Ostler, who currently resides in Southeast Washington state with her husband, two children, and family dog named Huck, has completed her new book, “Something Good”: a powerful and thought-provoking collection of stories that reveal the trials and challenges the author has faced throughout her life, and how each of these moments helped to bring her closer to God and find the inner healing and peace she has always longed for.
Author Ashley Ostler is a stay-at-home mom, an online college student at BYU-I, and a youth group leader for young women. She considers her family and faith to be most important to her, as is evident in the stories she shares. When not writing, Ostler loves to snuggle up with a comfy blanket to make crafts while watching a popular British baking or home improvement show.
“While writing ‘Something Good,’ I was able to reflect on the days when I spent a lot of time praying to have God remove me from my trials,” writes Ostler. “Now I am grateful for those challenges that have helped me better come to know God. I would love to share my experiences with you.
“‘Something Good’ is a collection of stories that address some of the hardships that I have faced and how I began to heal after I allowed myself to feel once again. I wrote this book as an alternative to using substances to fix what felt broken inside of me. I struggle with addiction, mental illness, type 1 diabetes, and grief, among myriad other challenges that you and I might have in common.
“The details of my experiences might look differently than yours, and that is okay because the fact that we are all suffering to some degree sets us on common ground. I believe that hardships are the ties that bind humanity and point our focus back toward God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ashley Ostler’s new book is an emotionally candid piece that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them along their path by helping them to know they are not alone in their trials.
Readers can purchase “Something Good” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
