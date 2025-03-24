Author Doulos Tou Christos’s New Book, “Don't Be Deceived: Love of the Truth versus Deadly Demon Doctrine,” Reveals the Importance of God’s Word in Achieving Salvation

Recent release “Don't Be Deceived: Love of the Truth versus Deadly Demon Doctrine” from Covenant Books author Doulos Tou Christos is a powerful call to action that encourages readers to open themselves up to the truths found within God’s Holy Word in order to achieve true salvation for all of eternity.