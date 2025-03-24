Author Doulos Tou Christos’s New Book, “Don't Be Deceived: Love of the Truth versus Deadly Demon Doctrine,” Reveals the Importance of God’s Word in Achieving Salvation
Recent release “Don't Be Deceived: Love of the Truth versus Deadly Demon Doctrine” from Covenant Books author Doulos Tou Christos is a powerful call to action that encourages readers to open themselves up to the truths found within God’s Holy Word in order to achieve true salvation for all of eternity.
New York, NY, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doulos Tou Christos, a loving dad and papa who spent his career in law enforcement, has completed his new book, “Don't Be Deceived: Love of the Truth versus Deadly Demon Doctrine”: a stirring look at the importance of God’s Word for those seeking true salvation before the end days.
“Time is not your friend,” writes Christos. “God’s end-time judgment day clock is counting down, and you are not guaranteed tomorrow. Believe the truth of God’s Word and so be saved. Or be deceived by the lies of the devil and his deadly demon doctrine and be damned to hell for all eternity. It’s your choice!
“Realize your rebellion against God and repent.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doulos Tou Christos’s new book serves as a powerful look at the ways in which deception and lies constantly seep into society, and how God’s Word can act as a guiding light through the darkness. Deeply personal and candid, “Don’t Be Deceived” is a compelling resource that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Don't Be Deceived: Love of the Truth versus Deadly Demon Doctrine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Time is not your friend,” writes Christos. “God’s end-time judgment day clock is counting down, and you are not guaranteed tomorrow. Believe the truth of God’s Word and so be saved. Or be deceived by the lies of the devil and his deadly demon doctrine and be damned to hell for all eternity. It’s your choice!
“Realize your rebellion against God and repent.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doulos Tou Christos’s new book serves as a powerful look at the ways in which deception and lies constantly seep into society, and how God’s Word can act as a guiding light through the darkness. Deeply personal and candid, “Don’t Be Deceived” is a compelling resource that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Don't Be Deceived: Love of the Truth versus Deadly Demon Doctrine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories