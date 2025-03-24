Author David J. Brown’s New Book, "Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!" is an Insightful and Humorous Look at the Fallacy of the Theory of Evolution
Recent release “Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!” from Covenant Books author David J. Brown is a captivating and enlightening look at the truth behind evolution theory and its inconsistencies. Drawing upon the author’s own upbringing, Brown brings a level of humor and levity to his arguments against evolution.
Twin Falls, ID, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David J. Brown, who recently retired as a financial advisor, loves to travel, and enjoys the outdoors while camping, biking, fishing, and skiing, has completed his new book, “Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!”: a compelling and humorous look at the ways in which the theory of evolution may not be the correct way of thinking about the world.
Born in Hawaii, author David J. Brown was raised on a farm in Idaho. After serving a mission in Japan, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice L. Chandler, and together they raised three daughters and are blessed with three grandchildren.
“Though some claim otherwise, the theory of evolution is exactly that—a theory,” writes Brown. “Many of its assumptions will never be proven. ‘Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!’ takes the reader on a humorous journey to clarify and discover the truth. You’ll enjoy predictions of future mutations, analysis of the past, six possible reasons why dinosaurs are extinct, limericks, flying spiders, nesting elephants, and answers to difficult questions.
“Is it possible for any species to determine what its optimum level of existence is and then strive to reach it? No! Could evolution coordinate every required mutation to show up exactly where it is needed precisely when it was needed? No! Physical changes would have been rare and random, nothing more than accidental coincidences leading to death.
“Have you ever considered which organ developed first? The heart or the lungs? Could one exist without the other? Can a creature with a partially formed stomach stay alive while waiting for the next necessary mutation to magically appear and strengthen the acid? How did rabbits move about before they grew limbs? What would animals ask for if they could talk during metamorphosis? How was food swallowed before there was a tongue? After its creation, a plant or animal can modify itself slightly over time through natural selection, but evolving something from nothing is impossible. A mindless piece of fibrous tissue can’t will itself to improve!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David J. Brown’s new book will guide readers towards a new way of thinking, exploring the cracks in the theory of evolution that are often overlooked. Equal parts insightful and hilarious, “Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!” is sure to resonate with readers of all walks of life, inviting them to think critically about the world around them.
Readers can purchase “Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
