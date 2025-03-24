Author David J. Brown’s New Book, "Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!" is an Insightful and Humorous Look at the Fallacy of the Theory of Evolution

Recent release “Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!” from Covenant Books author David J. Brown is a captivating and enlightening look at the truth behind evolution theory and its inconsistencies. Drawing upon the author’s own upbringing, Brown brings a level of humor and levity to his arguments against evolution.