Author D Michael Smith’s New Book "Tripping the Light Fantastic: Book 1 of the Trilogy" is a Compelling Journey Through One Man’s Private Hell
Recent release “Tripping the Light Fantastic: Book 1 of the Trilogy” from Page Publishing author D Michael Smith is the first chapter of a story that chronicles one man’s Schizophrenic break following his son’s murder.
Aztec, NM, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D Michael Smith has completed his new book, “Tripping the Light Fantastic: Book 1 of the Trilogy”: a gripping and potent work that takes readers into the world of a man lost in the depths of grief.
Author D Michael Smith has four children. He loves to laugh and enjoy life. He loves his six grandchildren and enjoys watching them at sports and projects. He currently lives and writes in Aztec, New Mexico.
Author D Michael Smith writes, “I have heard it said by many that they are ‘writers.’ I was always taught that you were not a writer until another published author addressed you in that manner. I have been addressed in that manner many times. So I guess I am a writer; hell, I believe I was born a writer.”
He continues, “It is also said (by me) that good writing is built on a foundation of pain and suffering. This is a story of some of the pain and suffering it has taken me to get this far, which is not very far when compared to a King or a Koontz, a Grisham, or a J. K. Rowling, monetarily wise, that is. I have my doubts, however, that any of them have come close to what I have experienced in my life, and if they have, my heart goes out to them. No one should have to endure what I have. I’m a ‘54-year-old in a 100-year-old body’—that is the way a doctor with a bit of a sense of humor said to me one day. A quick note to doctors: a sense of humor, even a small one, goes a very long way to putting a patient at ease.”
Published by Page Publishing, D Michael Smith’s remarkable tale follows a journey toward accepting the unimaginable.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “Tripping the Light Fantastic: Book 1 of the Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author D Michael Smith has four children. He loves to laugh and enjoy life. He loves his six grandchildren and enjoys watching them at sports and projects. He currently lives and writes in Aztec, New Mexico.
Author D Michael Smith writes, “I have heard it said by many that they are ‘writers.’ I was always taught that you were not a writer until another published author addressed you in that manner. I have been addressed in that manner many times. So I guess I am a writer; hell, I believe I was born a writer.”
He continues, “It is also said (by me) that good writing is built on a foundation of pain and suffering. This is a story of some of the pain and suffering it has taken me to get this far, which is not very far when compared to a King or a Koontz, a Grisham, or a J. K. Rowling, monetarily wise, that is. I have my doubts, however, that any of them have come close to what I have experienced in my life, and if they have, my heart goes out to them. No one should have to endure what I have. I’m a ‘54-year-old in a 100-year-old body’—that is the way a doctor with a bit of a sense of humor said to me one day. A quick note to doctors: a sense of humor, even a small one, goes a very long way to putting a patient at ease.”
Published by Page Publishing, D Michael Smith’s remarkable tale follows a journey toward accepting the unimaginable.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “Tripping the Light Fantastic: Book 1 of the Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories