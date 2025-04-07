Matthews' Painting Company Announces Recipient of 2024 Paint It Forward Project
Paint It Forward is a program that allows community members to nominate a family or nonprofit organization that could benefit from free professional painting services. Each year, Matthews' Painting Company is inspired by the stories of resilience and strength that come through the Paint It Forward nominations.
Warsaw, IN, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthews' Painting Company is proud to announce Janet Arnett as the 2024 Paint It Forward recipient. This initiative supports deserving families and nonprofit organizations facing financial or health-related hardships by providing free professional painting services.
A Story of Resilience
Each year, Paint It Forward highlights incredible stories of perseverance. Janet Arnett was nominated by her sister, Judy Clayton, who shared Janet’s journey of strength and dedication. Since losing her husband five years ago, Janet has worked tirelessly to maintain her home despite financial challenges. However, extensive ceiling damage from past leaks remained beyond her ability to repair.
A dedicated radiology technician specializing in Mammography and Ultrasound, Janet has spent over 40 years supporting women through difficult medical journeys. As health challenges led her to part-time work, home maintenance became increasingly difficult.
On February 22, 2025, the Matthews' Painting Company team came together to restore Janet’s home by:
Replacing damaged drywall in the ceilings.
Repairing and re-texturing ceilings to eliminate past leak damage.
Stain-blocking and priming water stains.
Painting ceilings in the great room and the laundry room’s ceilings and walls.
Beyond these repairs, the project provided Janet with renewed peace of mind and comfort in her home.
About Paint It Forward
Paint It Forward is a community-driven initiative launched by Matthews' Painting Company to give back to those in need. Since its inception, the program has transformed numerous homes and nonprofit facilities, offering recipients a refreshed space and renewed hope.
Community members are encouraged to nominate a family or nonprofit that could benefit. The process is simple:
Submit a nomination via the Matthews' Painting Company website, explaining why a particular family or nonprofit deserves this opportunity.
The team reviews all nominations and selects a recipient.
A painting day is scheduled, during which the Matthews' Painting team completes the project.
The result: a renewed space that brings joy and relief to someone in need.
“Paint It Forward is an opportunity for our team to be a blessing to someone in the community,” said owner Jason Matthews. “Meeting the recipient, spending time with them, and improving their home or business in a meaningful way is something we truly cherish.”
Nominations Now Open for 2025
The success of Paint It Forward relies on community support. If community members know a family struggling with home maintenance or a nonprofit that could use our help, submit a nomination today.
Nominations for the 2025 Paint It Forward project are now open. Submissions must be received by November 30, 2025, with the winner announced in early December. The project will be completed in early 2026.
To nominate a deserving recipient, visit www.matthewspainting.com.
Matthews' Painting Company proudly serves residential and commercial customers in Warsaw, Syracuse, Winona Lake, Columbia City, Goshen, Elkhart, and surrounding communities.
For more information, visit www.matthewspainting.com.
A Story of Resilience
Each year, Paint It Forward highlights incredible stories of perseverance. Janet Arnett was nominated by her sister, Judy Clayton, who shared Janet’s journey of strength and dedication. Since losing her husband five years ago, Janet has worked tirelessly to maintain her home despite financial challenges. However, extensive ceiling damage from past leaks remained beyond her ability to repair.
A dedicated radiology technician specializing in Mammography and Ultrasound, Janet has spent over 40 years supporting women through difficult medical journeys. As health challenges led her to part-time work, home maintenance became increasingly difficult.
On February 22, 2025, the Matthews' Painting Company team came together to restore Janet’s home by:
Replacing damaged drywall in the ceilings.
Repairing and re-texturing ceilings to eliminate past leak damage.
Stain-blocking and priming water stains.
Painting ceilings in the great room and the laundry room’s ceilings and walls.
Beyond these repairs, the project provided Janet with renewed peace of mind and comfort in her home.
About Paint It Forward
Paint It Forward is a community-driven initiative launched by Matthews' Painting Company to give back to those in need. Since its inception, the program has transformed numerous homes and nonprofit facilities, offering recipients a refreshed space and renewed hope.
Community members are encouraged to nominate a family or nonprofit that could benefit. The process is simple:
Submit a nomination via the Matthews' Painting Company website, explaining why a particular family or nonprofit deserves this opportunity.
The team reviews all nominations and selects a recipient.
A painting day is scheduled, during which the Matthews' Painting team completes the project.
The result: a renewed space that brings joy and relief to someone in need.
“Paint It Forward is an opportunity for our team to be a blessing to someone in the community,” said owner Jason Matthews. “Meeting the recipient, spending time with them, and improving their home or business in a meaningful way is something we truly cherish.”
Nominations Now Open for 2025
The success of Paint It Forward relies on community support. If community members know a family struggling with home maintenance or a nonprofit that could use our help, submit a nomination today.
Nominations for the 2025 Paint It Forward project are now open. Submissions must be received by November 30, 2025, with the winner announced in early December. The project will be completed in early 2026.
To nominate a deserving recipient, visit www.matthewspainting.com.
Matthews' Painting Company proudly serves residential and commercial customers in Warsaw, Syracuse, Winona Lake, Columbia City, Goshen, Elkhart, and surrounding communities.
For more information, visit www.matthewspainting.com.
Contact
Matthews Painting CompanyContact
Jason Matthews
574 834 3575
https://matthewspainting.com/
Jason Matthews
574 834 3575
https://matthewspainting.com/
Categories