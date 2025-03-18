BPS Philanthropic Advisors Launches New Website Following Merger of Byrne Pelofsky + Associates and Social Impact Advisors
Kansas City, MO, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BPS Philanthropic Advisors proudly announces the launch of its new website, BPSfundraising.com marking an important chapter for the firm following its official formation on January 7, 2025. BPS Philanthropic Advisors is the result of a strategic merger between Byrne Pelofsky + Associates (Kansas City, Missouri) and Social Impact Advisors (Edwards, Colorado) — who combined decades of experience, deep sector knowledge, and a shared commitment to nonprofit success.
“This merger represents the best of both worlds,” said Jeffrey Byrne, co-founder and CEO. By bringing together two organizations with a long history of helping nonprofits succeed, we have created a powerhouse of expertise and resources that will drive transformative impact for our clients.”
Together, BPS Philanthropic Advisors is delivering expanded services, including capital campaigns, grant writing, nonprofit consulting, and social impact planning, to meet the growing needs of mission-driven organizations. Katie Santambrogio, co-founder and President, shared her enthusiasm: “Our combined team is united by a passion for making a difference. Together, we can provide a holistic approach to fundraising and social impact consulting that will empower nonprofits to achieve their most ambitious goals.”
“We’ve always believed that talent from the heartland can make an impact far beyond our region, and this partnership is a testament to that,” stated Lisa Pelofsky, co-founder and CEO. “As we expand our reach, we will continue to serve with purpose and impact communities across the country."
BPS Philanthropic Advisors is committed to serving nonprofits of all sizes and sectors nationally, regionally, and locally. The organization’s mission is rooted in building pathways to nonprofit success, ensuring that mission-driven organizations can achieve their fullest potential. Prospective clients and existing clients will benefit from:
Expanded Resources: Access to a wider array of industry insights to help achieve clients’ goals.
Enhanced Expertise: A diverse team with decades of experience in nonprofit fundraising consulting, campaigns, grant writing, and more.
Continued Collaboration: Ongoing partnerships with the same trusted advisors, now supported by a stronger, unified team.
About BPS Philanthropic Advisors
BPS Philanthropic Advisors is full-service consulting firm for nonprofits who need to increase financial sustainability, deepen donor engagement, and demonstrate meaningful impact. Our team of trusted fundraising advisors has worked with more than 750 nonprofit clients raising more than $3.5 billion to serve the tremendous need in our communities.
With offices in Missouri and Colorado, we work across the nation and all sectors —healthcare, social services, education, the arts — and more; offering strategic fundraising solutions, from grant writing to capital campaigns, planned giving to major gifts and social impact investing.
Contact
Laura Hewitt
612-386-7818
bpsfundraising.com
