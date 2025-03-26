The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference Returns to Ocala with Expedition Bigfoot's Dr. Mireya Mayor, Biko Wright, and More
The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference returns to Ocala on April 5 at the World Equestrian Center. Headliners include Dr. Mireya Mayor, anthropologist and Expedition Bigfoot co-host, and survivalist Biko Wright. The event features regional researchers, a Skunk Ape Roundtable, special guests from The Lost Monster Files, and a marketplace with local and national vendors.
Ocala, FL, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After welcoming more than 2,400 visitors in 2024, the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference has announced it will return to Ocala’s World Equestrian Center on April 5, 2025. Organized annually by Gather Up Events, the conference attracts researchers, enthusiasts, and curious attendees eager to explore reports of Bigfoot and Florida’s local legend, the Skunk Ape.
Martin Pippin, representing Gather Up Events, reflected on the success of last year’s event: “The turnout for 2024 was remarkable. We’re genuinely excited to continue building this community — both those who believe and those who are simply curious. Nikki (founder of Gather Up Events) and I find it incredibly rewarding to create a space where people can come together to openly explore one of the world’s most enduring mysteries.”
Headlining this year's conference will be Dr. Mireya Mayor, an anthropologist, explorer, and television personality recognized internationally for her primate research and wildlife conservation efforts. Mayor, who has appeared extensively on National Geographic and currently co-hosts Discovery Channel’s Expedition Bigfoot, also serves on the faculty at Florida International University. Joining Mayor is her Expedition Bigfoot co-host, Biko Wright, a survival expert known for his appearance on the reality series Alone. The 2025 conference will be Wright’s first appearance at a Bigfoot-focused event.
Additional scheduled speakers include notable researchers and investigators such as Ryan Golembeske from Finding Bigfoot and Expedition Bigfoot, Seminole Tribe researcher Herbert Jim, Charlie Raymond of the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization, Sasquatch Odyssey host Brian King-Sharp, and Robert Robinson, author of the "Legend Tripper" book series.
One of the event’s unique highlights will be a session dedicated to Florida’s own cryptid, the Skunk Ape — a creature described by local folklore as a smaller, leaner relative of Bigfoot. A special panel, "The Skunk Ape Roundtable," will bring together regional researchers David Zigan, Brooke Moreland, Troy Palmer, and Desi Herter to share findings from their latest investigations and interact directly with attendees. This panel aims to educate interested individuals about ongoing research and opportunities to participate in field expeditions.
Additionally, the event will welcome special guests Brittany Barbieri, Justin Igualada, and Troy Lillie from the series The Lost Monster Files, along with their well-known albino alligator, Pearl.
The 2025 conference will also feature an expanded vendor marketplace, showcasing Bigfoot-related merchandise, outdoor gear, memorabilia, and interactive experiences.
Ticket sales for the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference are currently underway, including limited VIP options. Additional details and ticketing information can be found on the event’s official website at GatherUpEvents.com.
