The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference Returns to Ocala with Expedition Bigfoot's Dr. Mireya Mayor, Biko Wright, and More

The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference returns to Ocala on April 5 at the World Equestrian Center. Headliners include Dr. Mireya Mayor, anthropologist and Expedition Bigfoot co-host, and survivalist Biko Wright. The event features regional researchers, a Skunk Ape Roundtable, special guests from The Lost Monster Files, and a marketplace with local and national vendors.