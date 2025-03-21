SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug at the Respiratory Innovation Summit and American Thoracic Society International Conference 2025

SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of sepsis and pulmonary diseases. In experimental sepsis, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, protects from death with the level of protection not declining at delayed treatment times. In pulmonary inflammation and fibrosis in rats and mice, it reduces neutrophil infiltration in the lungs and reverses fibrosis.