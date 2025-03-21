SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug at the Respiratory Innovation Summit and American Thoracic Society International Conference 2025
SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of sepsis and pulmonary diseases. In experimental sepsis, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, protects from death with the level of protection not declining at delayed treatment times. In pulmonary inflammation and fibrosis in rats and mice, it reduces neutrophil infiltration in the lungs and reverses fibrosis.
Shrewsbury, MA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, new mechanism-based peptide therapies for multiple diseases, today announced it will present positive preclinical data detailing therapeutic activity of its leading macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor in experimental sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and pulmonary fibrosis (PF) at the RIS and ATS Conference in San Francisco, California from May 16-21, 2025.
Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2025 RIS and ATS poster presentations are as follows:
· In septic animals, TREM-1 blockade by SignaBlok's first-in-class macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor protects from death with the level of protection not declining at delayed treatment times
· In rats, macrophage-restricted TREM-1 blockade significantly reduces lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced neutrophil accumulation in the lungs when injected after, but not before, LPS challenge
· In mice with bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis,TREM-1 blockade reduces the rate of progression and reverses fibrosis in the prevention and treatment models
· Data highlight potential of SignaBlok’s SCHOOL technology platform to support clinical development of TREM-1 drug with minimal risk of failure due to a new mechanism of action
Respiratory Innovation Summit:
Poster Title: Sepsis: Understanding Nature. Solving the Inflammation Puzzle. Saving Lives.
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok President and Principal Investigator)
Date / Time: Friday May 16, 2025 2 PM - Saturday May 17, 2025, 6 pm
ATS International Conference:
Poster Title: Ligand-Independent TREM-1 Blockade Ameliorates Pulmonary Inflammation and Fibrosis
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok President and Principal Investigator)
Abstract Presentation Number: 9150
Session: A22 – Break on through: Airway epithelial barrier in inflammation and injury
Date / Time: Sunday May 18, 2025, 9:15 am – 11:15 am
About TREM-1
Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is involved in the pathogenesis of sepsis, ARDS, PF, and other inflammatory pathologies. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple known and still unidentified TREM-1 ligands.
About SignaBlok
SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.
SignaBlok’s Contact:
Alexander Sigalov, Ph.D., President and Founder: (203) 505-3807; sigalov@signablok.com
Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2025 RIS and ATS poster presentations are as follows:
· In septic animals, TREM-1 blockade by SignaBlok's first-in-class macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor protects from death with the level of protection not declining at delayed treatment times
· In rats, macrophage-restricted TREM-1 blockade significantly reduces lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced neutrophil accumulation in the lungs when injected after, but not before, LPS challenge
· In mice with bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis,TREM-1 blockade reduces the rate of progression and reverses fibrosis in the prevention and treatment models
· Data highlight potential of SignaBlok’s SCHOOL technology platform to support clinical development of TREM-1 drug with minimal risk of failure due to a new mechanism of action
Respiratory Innovation Summit:
Poster Title: Sepsis: Understanding Nature. Solving the Inflammation Puzzle. Saving Lives.
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok President and Principal Investigator)
Date / Time: Friday May 16, 2025 2 PM - Saturday May 17, 2025, 6 pm
ATS International Conference:
Poster Title: Ligand-Independent TREM-1 Blockade Ameliorates Pulmonary Inflammation and Fibrosis
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok President and Principal Investigator)
Abstract Presentation Number: 9150
Session: A22 – Break on through: Airway epithelial barrier in inflammation and injury
Date / Time: Sunday May 18, 2025, 9:15 am – 11:15 am
About TREM-1
Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is involved in the pathogenesis of sepsis, ARDS, PF, and other inflammatory pathologies. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple known and still unidentified TREM-1 ligands.
About SignaBlok
SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.
SignaBlok’s Contact:
Alexander Sigalov, Ph.D., President and Founder: (203) 505-3807; sigalov@signablok.com
Contact
SignaBlok, Inc.Contact
Alexander Sigalov
1-203-505-3807
www.signablok.com
Alexander Sigalov
1-203-505-3807
www.signablok.com
Categories