Craftsmanship Meets Scenic Serenity in Emmett Idaho
City of Trees Real Estate presents 120 Jeffrey Lane in Emmett, ID—a 4-bed, 2.5-bath custom home on 5 acres with mountain views. Featuring energy-efficient design, a 21-ft fireplace, bonus room with wet bar, Swim-Spa, and a 80x40 ft shop with RV storage, horse stalls, and studio apartment. A rare Idaho retreat from a team with $2B+ in sales.
Emmett, ID, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the rolling foothills of Emmett, where views stretch across Squaw Butte, Emmett Butte, and the Boise Mountains, a distinctive property has quietly emerged—a one-of-a-kind residence blending craftsmanship, functionality, and the spirit of Idaho living.
Nestled on five acres of open land at 120 Jeffrey Lane, this custom-built, 3,108-square-foot home offers a rare balance of refined design and rural tranquility. The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence features hand-selected finishes and intentional design choices—reflecting a builder’s deep respect for durability, efficiency, and natural beauty.
Constructed with energy-conscious 2x6 framing, Low-E windows, and insulated foundation walls, the home is both thoughtful and resilient. Inside, attention to detail is evident: from the use of Greylock Lodge poles and El Dorado river rock to the custom cabinetry, granite kitchen counters, and high-end fixtures from Kohler and Delta.
At the heart of the home is a striking 21-foot fireplace, anchoring the living space in warmth and comfort. Upstairs, a spacious bonus room offers a second fireplace, a private HVAC unit, a wet bar, and a full bathroom—perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or adapting to evolving needs.
Outdoor living is elevated by a wraparound patio and an above-ground Swim-Spa, providing a front-row seat to some of Idaho’s most iconic views.
For those with equestrian or mechanical interests, the 80x40-foot professional-grade shop stands ready. Outfitted with 220V power, 14-foot roll-up doors, an in-ground lube pit, and two horse stalls, it’s a rare and flexible amenity that can accommodate everything from RVs to livestock. An attached studio apartment offers additional possibilities for guests, rentals, or creative use.
For more details or to schedule a private showing, contact City of Trees Real Estate at (208) 825-9268.
About City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.
City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.
Tara Heinz
208-571-8272
cityoftreesrealestate.com
