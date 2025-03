Craftsmanship Meets Scenic Serenity in Emmett Idaho

Emmett, ID, March 19, 2025 --( PR.com )-- In the rolling foothills of Emmett, where views stretch across Squaw Butte, Emmett Butte, and the Boise Mountains, a distinctive property has quietly emerged—a one-of-a-kind residence blending craftsmanship, functionality, and the spirit of Idaho living.Nestled on five acres of open land at 120 Jeffrey Lane, this custom-built, 3,108-square-foot home offers a rare balance of refined design and rural tranquility. The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence features hand-selected finishes and intentional design choices—reflecting a builder’s deep respect for durability, efficiency, and natural beauty.Constructed with energy-conscious 2x6 framing, Low-E windows, and insulated foundation walls, the home is both thoughtful and resilient. Inside, attention to detail is evident: from the use of Greylock Lodge poles and El Dorado river rock to the custom cabinetry, granite kitchen counters, and high-end fixtures from Kohler and Delta.At the heart of the home is a striking 21-foot fireplace, anchoring the living space in warmth and comfort. Upstairs, a spacious bonus room offers a second fireplace, a private HVAC unit, a wet bar, and a full bathroom—perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or adapting to evolving needs.Outdoor living is elevated by a wraparound patio and an above-ground Swim-Spa, providing a front-row seat to some of Idaho’s most iconic views.For those with equestrian or mechanical interests, the 80x40-foot professional-grade shop stands ready. Outfitted with 220V power, 14-foot roll-up doors, an in-ground lube pit, and two horse stalls, it’s a rare and flexible amenity that can accommodate everything from RVs to livestock. An attached studio apartment offers additional possibilities for guests, rentals, or creative use.For more details or to schedule a private showing, contact City of Trees Real Estate at (208) 825-9268.About City of Trees Real EstateCity of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.