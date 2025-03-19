Craftsmanship Meets Scenic Serenity in Emmett Idaho

City of Trees Real Estate presents 120 Jeffrey Lane in Emmett, ID—a 4-bed, 2.5-bath custom home on 5 acres with mountain views. Featuring energy-efficient design, a 21-ft fireplace, bonus room with wet bar, Swim-Spa, and a 80x40 ft shop with RV storage, horse stalls, and studio apartment. A rare Idaho retreat from a team with $2B+ in sales.