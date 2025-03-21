SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug for the Treatment of Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025
SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers. In combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival in experimental pancreatic cancer. In combination with anti-PD-L1 treatment, it overcomes pancreatic cancer resistance to immunotherapy.
Shrewsbury, MA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, new mechanism-based peptide therapies for multiple diseases, today announced it will present positive preclinical oncology data on the company's leading macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting to be held in Chicago, Illinois from April 25-30, 2025.
Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2025 AACR Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:
· In experimental pancreatic cancer, SignaBlok's first-in-class macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor:
− prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered after, but not concurrently with, standard-of-care chemotherapy
− reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy
· Rodent studies indicate that SignaBlok's TREM-1 inhibitor is safe and well-tolerable
· Data highlight potential of SignaBlok’s SCHOOL technology platform to support clinical development of TREM-1 drug with minimal risk of failure due to a new mechanism of action
· Presented results have important clinical implications in the treatment of patients with not only pancreatic cancer, but also other inflammation-associated, hard-to-treat solid tumors
Poster Title: Timely resolution of TREM-1-mediated inflammation after chemotherapy improves complete response rate and survival in experimental pancreatic cancer
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok, Inc.; President and Principal Investigator)
Abstract Presentation Number: LB128
Poster Session 52: Monday April 28, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
About pancreatic cancer (PC)
PC is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. Despite recent advances, the 5-year survival rate for all stages combined is as low as 13%, necessitating the development of new approaches.
About TREM-1
Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is critically involved in the pathogenesis of multiple cancer types, sepsis, rheumatoid arthritis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, scleroderma, atherosclerosis, and other inflammatory pathologies. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple known and still unidentified TREM-1 ligands.
About SignaBlok
SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.
SignaBlok’s Contact:
Alexander Sigalov, Ph.D., President and Founder: (203) 505-3807; sigalov@signablok.com
Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2025 AACR Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:
· In experimental pancreatic cancer, SignaBlok's first-in-class macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor:
− prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered after, but not concurrently with, standard-of-care chemotherapy
− reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy
· Rodent studies indicate that SignaBlok's TREM-1 inhibitor is safe and well-tolerable
· Data highlight potential of SignaBlok’s SCHOOL technology platform to support clinical development of TREM-1 drug with minimal risk of failure due to a new mechanism of action
· Presented results have important clinical implications in the treatment of patients with not only pancreatic cancer, but also other inflammation-associated, hard-to-treat solid tumors
Poster Title: Timely resolution of TREM-1-mediated inflammation after chemotherapy improves complete response rate and survival in experimental pancreatic cancer
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok, Inc.; President and Principal Investigator)
Abstract Presentation Number: LB128
Poster Session 52: Monday April 28, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
About pancreatic cancer (PC)
PC is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. Despite recent advances, the 5-year survival rate for all stages combined is as low as 13%, necessitating the development of new approaches.
About TREM-1
Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is critically involved in the pathogenesis of multiple cancer types, sepsis, rheumatoid arthritis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, scleroderma, atherosclerosis, and other inflammatory pathologies. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple known and still unidentified TREM-1 ligands.
About SignaBlok
SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.
SignaBlok’s Contact:
Alexander Sigalov, Ph.D., President and Founder: (203) 505-3807; sigalov@signablok.com
Contact
SignaBlok, Inc.Contact
Alexander Sigalov
1-203-505-3807
www.signablok.com
Alexander Sigalov
1-203-505-3807
www.signablok.com
Categories