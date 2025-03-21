SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug for the Treatment of Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers. In combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival in experimental pancreatic cancer. In combination with anti-PD-L1 treatment, it overcomes pancreatic cancer resistance to immunotherapy.