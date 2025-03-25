The God Minute’s 2025 Almsgiving Initiative Supports Expansion of DePaul Woodworking in Kenya
St. Louis, MO, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The God Minute, an online prayer community headquartered in St. Louis, is dedicating its 2025 Almsgiving initiative during Lent to supporting the expansion of DePaul Woodworking in Nairobi, Kenya. This Vincentian ministry teaches a trade and life skills to impoverished young men and women, giving them the skills to find employment.
DePaul Woodworking, started in 2002 by Brother Jim Donlevy, C.M., is a three-year residential program where students, many of whom are former addicts, rehabilitated, or homeless, learn woodworking while receiving education in mathematics, personal hygiene, and accountability.
The small workshop and classrooms no longer accommodate the current need. Increasing capacity is necessary to meet application demand. Students conduct practical exercises in an increasingly cramped space, and without a designated dining area, take their meals while seated outside on the lawn.
A new building will address this, as well as other program needs. In addition to a bigger workshop, the expansion will include classrooms, offices, restrooms, dormitories, a dining hall, and a common area.
“Our project this year is to build a new facility for DePaul Woodworking that will give more young people the opportunity to learn a trade,” said Father Ron Hoye, Founder and Director of The God Minute. “This is about more than just woodworking and saws and hammers. It’s about belonging. It’s about a safe place to sleep and essential tools for a life of dignity and respect.”
The total project cost is estimated at $248,500, which covers the excavation and site preparation, building materials and construction, electrical work, furnishings, signage, and project administration.
Throughout Lent, The God Minute is inviting supporters to give alms. Please visit https://www.thegodminute.org/ or download the app available for Android and iOS to donate toward a good cause and learn more.
About The God Minute
Founded in 2019, The God Minute is an online prayer community led by Vincentian priests, nuns, and laypeople who begin each day in prayer. Soft music, sacred scripture, and thoughtful reflections are woven into a 10-minute guided prayer and uploaded for all. Rooted in the tradition of St. Vincent de Paul, which centers on charity, service to the poor, and compassion, The God Minute supports initiatives that bring hope and opportunity to those in need. To learn more, please visit https://www.thegodminute.org/.
DePaul Woodworking, started in 2002 by Brother Jim Donlevy, C.M., is a three-year residential program where students, many of whom are former addicts, rehabilitated, or homeless, learn woodworking while receiving education in mathematics, personal hygiene, and accountability.
The small workshop and classrooms no longer accommodate the current need. Increasing capacity is necessary to meet application demand. Students conduct practical exercises in an increasingly cramped space, and without a designated dining area, take their meals while seated outside on the lawn.
A new building will address this, as well as other program needs. In addition to a bigger workshop, the expansion will include classrooms, offices, restrooms, dormitories, a dining hall, and a common area.
“Our project this year is to build a new facility for DePaul Woodworking that will give more young people the opportunity to learn a trade,” said Father Ron Hoye, Founder and Director of The God Minute. “This is about more than just woodworking and saws and hammers. It’s about belonging. It’s about a safe place to sleep and essential tools for a life of dignity and respect.”
The total project cost is estimated at $248,500, which covers the excavation and site preparation, building materials and construction, electrical work, furnishings, signage, and project administration.
Throughout Lent, The God Minute is inviting supporters to give alms. Please visit https://www.thegodminute.org/ or download the app available for Android and iOS to donate toward a good cause and learn more.
About The God Minute
Founded in 2019, The God Minute is an online prayer community led by Vincentian priests, nuns, and laypeople who begin each day in prayer. Soft music, sacred scripture, and thoughtful reflections are woven into a 10-minute guided prayer and uploaded for all. Rooted in the tradition of St. Vincent de Paul, which centers on charity, service to the poor, and compassion, The God Minute supports initiatives that bring hope and opportunity to those in need. To learn more, please visit https://www.thegodminute.org/.
Contact
The God MinuteContact
Ron Hoye
(314) 897-9111
Ron Hoye
(314) 897-9111
Categories