Security Self Storage Portfolio in Cheyenne, Wyoming Successfully Sold in Competitive Transaction
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the Security Self Storage three-property portfolio in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Denver, CO, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the Security Self Storage three-property portfolio in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The portfolio, comprising 99,602 rentable square feet across 725 storage units, drew significant interest from investors due to its strong occupancy rates, strategic location, and revenue growth opportunities.
Despite market challenges and unexpected hurdles, all parties involved demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment to ensuring a successful transaction. The sale is a testament to the perseverance of the seller, buyer, and brokerage teams, who remained steadfast in navigating the complexities of the deal.
"The successful closing of this transaction highlights the strength of the self-storage market and the determination of all parties to see it through," said Ben Vestal, President & CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. "This deal required creative problem-solving and tenacity, and we are proud to have played a role in delivering a great outcome for both the buyer and the seller."
Located in Cheyenne, WY, just 100 miles north of Denver, the Security Self Storage portfolio offers a strong economic occupancy rate with significant upside potential through revenue management and operational efficiencies.
"This was a deal that required patience, persistence, and the ability to adapt,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “From start to finish, this transaction exemplified the teamwork and dedication required to get deals done in today’s evolving investment landscape.”
The sale underscores Argus Self Storage Advisors’ commitment to delivering expert guidance and unmatched market insight to clients nationwide.
Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella and Matthew Cox are the Colorado broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 720-909-8602.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
