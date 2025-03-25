Author Janiele Allman’s New Book, "Remus and Haimige Go to Europe," is a Delightful Children’s Book That Takes Readers to Faraway Places
Recent release “Remus and Haimige Go to Europe” from Page Publishing author Janiele Allman introduces Gingergirl, who takes a reprieve from show hunting and goes back to Boston. She meets Remus and Haimige at local library Wednesday night stitch group.
Peabody, MA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janiele Allman has completed her new book, “Remus and Haimige Go to Europe”: an engaging children’s story that follows Gingergirl who, inspired by crocheting berets, Gingergirl suggests that Remus and Haimige should go to Europe for their sixtieth celebration.
Janiele Allman grew up traveling through the eastern seaboard and Canada. After college, she began traveling through middle America, where she met her former husband, Gary Allman (singer, songwriter, and noted relative to the Allman Brothers) and developing her eclectic artistry (a piece on exhibition at Stamford Museum and Nature Center and a design at the Country Living Magazine Design Convention). As Boston is her jumping point, she will continue to travel, write, bake, and embrace her new title—children’s author.
Allman writes, “The legendary story of Gingerbread people running to their misfortune is iconic; however, Gingergirl had a different agenda. She was going to give meaning and purpose to her existence by declaring she needed shoes.”
She continues, “Gingergirl could never have romanticized the pleasure shoes could bring—the very idea that one could enact so many roles and envision magnanimous authority in wearing a pair of shoes. Truly she was in the wrong place and decided to twirl her way to places that equated to bigger and better things.”
Published by Page Publishing, Janiele Allman’s memorable tale features detailed, colorful illustrations that bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Remus and Haimige Go to Europe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
