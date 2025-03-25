Author Janiele Allman’s New Book, "Remus and Haimige Go to Europe," is a Delightful Children’s Book That Takes Readers to Faraway Places

Recent release “Remus and Haimige Go to Europe” from Page Publishing author Janiele Allman introduces Gingergirl, who takes a reprieve from show hunting and goes back to Boston. She meets Remus and Haimige at local library Wednesday night stitch group.