Author Joan M. Holly’s New Book, "The City Farm," is a Delightful and Charming Children’s Story That Highlights Environmental Teachings
Recent release “The City Farm” from Page Publishing author Joan M. Holly introduces Amelia and her brother Ash. Together they spend the weekend at Gramm’s house and enjoy her garden, while also learning the importance of appreciating nature and the environment.
Santa Rosa, CA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joan M. Holly, a silver-haired grandmother living in Santa Rosa, California, has completed her new book, “The City Farm”: a gentle story for young readers who love the outdoors.
Author Joan M. Holly shares, “'The City Farm' closely resembles my home & beautiful gardens. Neighbors and dog walkers come by to chat and admire the flowers. I’ve loved the outdoors since I was small. As an artistic person, I love creating & sharing these gifts.”
Holly takes readers into the world of her story, writing, “Amelia loves to pick flowers of so many different kinds. She enjoys making bunches to bring inside for Gramm to put in jars on the table. So pretty to see! Ash, on the other hand, likes to inspect bugs and lizards to see how they carry on and where they live. Bees are his favorite, stopping at every flower to gather nectar. Without the bee’s pollination, nothing would turn into fruits and vegetables.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joan M. Holly’s memorable tale features colorful illustrations that help to bring Holly’s story to life and celebrate the beauty of nature.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The City Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
