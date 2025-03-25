Authors Harold Booth and Deborah Booth’s New Book, "Revivify," Invites Readers to Step Into a World Where Danger Lurks Around Every Corner
Recent release “Revivify” from Page Publishing authors Harold Booth and Deborah Booth is a compelling and engrossing novel that follows the journey of an undercover secret agent working to uncover the truth.
Kelso, WA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harold Booth and Deborah Booth have completed their new book, “Revivify”: a captivating and suspenseful novel about a secret agent navigating dangers to discover the truth.
Harold Booth is a father, grandfather, and a Marine. He lives in Washington State with his daughter and loves spending time getting to know his grandsons. Harold is a licensed bounty hunter and a licensed pastor.
Authors Harold Booth and Deborah Booth write, “The fresh smell of Pine-Sol on the newly mopped floor glistens from the lights above in a long, windowless hallway. With the sound of footsteps walking on the tile, you see three masked figures walk by a three-sided yellow cloth ‘Slippery When Wet’ sign. The three masked human beings are heading toward a pair of huge brown double doors. As the smell of the cleaning agent hangs in the air, the tallest one walks to the wall where an electronic pad is. The masked figure puts his hand on the pad. ‘Welcome, Agent 534. You may enter now,’ a voice from the electronic pad says. At this point, the brown double doors open inward to reveal a large room.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Booth and Deborah Booth’s gripping tale keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they read on to discover how the agent’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Revivify” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
