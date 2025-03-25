Author Dr. Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud’s New Book, “A Five-Second Prayer: Ten Words to Redeem Your Soul,” is a Poignant Read That Delves Into the Power That Prayer Can Hold
Recent release “A Five-Second Prayer: Ten Words to Redeem Your Soul” from Page Publishing author Dr. Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud is a compelling read that documents how the author’s faith has shaped her life, and the ways in which prayer has helped her through life’s most difficult moments and helped to bring peace to her spirit in times of trouble.
Brooklyn Park, MN, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud, a dedicated educator and advocate for children, particularly in the foster care and adoption systems, has completed her new book, “A Five-Second Prayer: Ten Words to Redeem Your Soul”: a faith-based read that reveals how prayer has helped the author overcome life’s most difficult moments, as well as its ability to help other find peace in a world of chaos, pain, and suffering.
Born in Aberdeen, Mississippi, and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, author Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Concordia University, along with bachelor's and master’s degrees in organizational management, and certifications in Mediation and Conflict Resolution. Dr. Gates-Mahmoud has received two honorary doctorates in Christian Education and is a licensed School Superintendent in Minnesota. Her career includes over a decade as the editor of a Minnesota Black newspaper, advocacy for children as a Guardian Ad Litem, and the founding of both a private early childhood education center and a successful charter school, Harvest Preparatory School. She also founded Saint Thomas Christian University and has served in leadership roles within her church.
“Receiving a death notice is a surreal experience, and I’ve had that bitter taste twice in my life,” shares Dr. Gates-Mahmoud. “Never did I fathom that I’d be walking through the valley of the shadow of death once more. After all I’d endured since birth, I believed I’d already carried my fair share of suffering. So when the doctor delivered the shattering news of a life-threatening cancerous tumor, it rattled me to the core in a way I never thought I would encounter.
“What I have come to understand, more so now than ever before, is that prayer has always found a way to bring my troubled spirit a form of peace that I can’t understand and a sense of calm and resolution even now as Jews (of Israel) and Muslims (of Palestine) continue to fight for what they believe in the Holy Land of Jerusalem.
“Prayer is human communication with the sacred—God, gods, the transcendent realm, or supernatural powers. But to label prayer solely as a form of communication is akin to describing a grand symphony as mere notes on a page. Prayer is a tapestry woven with threads of human history, spirituality, and the very essence of our existence. In reality, prayer is a mosaic of multidimensional practices as old as humanity.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud’s engaging tale will help readers understand just how powerful prayer can be, especially for those who pray to the Lord every day, in both times of struggles and moments of success and peace. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “A Five-Second Prayer” is sure to ignite one’s own prayer journey, encouraging readers from all walks of life to incorporate prayer into their daily lives to foster a stronger overall relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “A Five-Second Prayer: Ten Words to Redeem Your Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Aberdeen, Mississippi, and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, author Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Concordia University, along with bachelor's and master’s degrees in organizational management, and certifications in Mediation and Conflict Resolution. Dr. Gates-Mahmoud has received two honorary doctorates in Christian Education and is a licensed School Superintendent in Minnesota. Her career includes over a decade as the editor of a Minnesota Black newspaper, advocacy for children as a Guardian Ad Litem, and the founding of both a private early childhood education center and a successful charter school, Harvest Preparatory School. She also founded Saint Thomas Christian University and has served in leadership roles within her church.
“Receiving a death notice is a surreal experience, and I’ve had that bitter taste twice in my life,” shares Dr. Gates-Mahmoud. “Never did I fathom that I’d be walking through the valley of the shadow of death once more. After all I’d endured since birth, I believed I’d already carried my fair share of suffering. So when the doctor delivered the shattering news of a life-threatening cancerous tumor, it rattled me to the core in a way I never thought I would encounter.
“What I have come to understand, more so now than ever before, is that prayer has always found a way to bring my troubled spirit a form of peace that I can’t understand and a sense of calm and resolution even now as Jews (of Israel) and Muslims (of Palestine) continue to fight for what they believe in the Holy Land of Jerusalem.
“Prayer is human communication with the sacred—God, gods, the transcendent realm, or supernatural powers. But to label prayer solely as a form of communication is akin to describing a grand symphony as mere notes on a page. Prayer is a tapestry woven with threads of human history, spirituality, and the very essence of our existence. In reality, prayer is a mosaic of multidimensional practices as old as humanity.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud’s engaging tale will help readers understand just how powerful prayer can be, especially for those who pray to the Lord every day, in both times of struggles and moments of success and peace. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “A Five-Second Prayer” is sure to ignite one’s own prayer journey, encouraging readers from all walks of life to incorporate prayer into their daily lives to foster a stronger overall relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “A Five-Second Prayer: Ten Words to Redeem Your Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories