Author Dr. Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud’s New Book, “A Five-Second Prayer: Ten Words to Redeem Your Soul,” is a Poignant Read That Delves Into the Power That Prayer Can Hold

Recent release “A Five-Second Prayer: Ten Words to Redeem Your Soul” from Page Publishing author Dr. Ella L. Gates-Mahmoud is a compelling read that documents how the author’s faith has shaped her life, and the ways in which prayer has helped her through life’s most difficult moments and helped to bring peace to her spirit in times of trouble.