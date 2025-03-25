Author Dr. Robert "Andy" Gowins’s New Book, “Revelations of the End: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Eschatology,” is a Fascinating Read Offering New Insight for the End Days

Recent release “Revelations of the End: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Eschatology” from Covenant Books author Dr. Robert “Andy” Gowins is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of the Book of Revelation, offering brand new commentary and insights that return to a more orthodox view of the Church’s teachings of the end of days.