Author Raymond P. Pope’s New Book, "Bible Truths in Poem," is a Collection of Poems Designed to Help Readers Develop a Lasting Love for the Word of God

Recent release “Bible Truths in Poem” from Covenant Books author Raymond P. Pope is a poignant and heartfelt series of poems that will encourage readers to open up their hearts and mind to the Holy Scripture. With each verse, the author aims to reveal how God’s Word can have a lasting impact on one’s life, carrying them through life’s struggles to find peace and happiness.