Author Raymond P. Pope’s New Book, "Bible Truths in Poem," is a Collection of Poems Designed to Help Readers Develop a Lasting Love for the Word of God
Recent release “Bible Truths in Poem” from Covenant Books author Raymond P. Pope is a poignant and heartfelt series of poems that will encourage readers to open up their hearts and mind to the Holy Scripture. With each verse, the author aims to reveal how God’s Word can have a lasting impact on one’s life, carrying them through life’s struggles to find peace and happiness.
Flatwoods, KY, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raymond P. Pope, who entered the ministry sixty-seven years ago and served stints as an evangelist, pastor, missionary, and writer, has completed his new book, “Bible Truths in Poem”: a thought-provoking, faith-based series of poems that will help readers discover the truths found within God’s Word, witnessing the incredible power that the Holy Bible can have in one’s life.
Author Raymond P. Pope is an active member of the Wurtland Church of God in Wurtland, Kentucky. He became a born-again Christian at the age of twenty-two while serving on active duty in the US Marine Corps. Currently, the author is eighty-eight years old and semi-retired, allowing him to dedicate his free time to his writing.
“The Bible is a book that refuses to die; no matter how it is treated, it remains alive,” shares Pope. “It may sit on a shelf, covered with dust, but the pages are not tarnished; they are as fresh as new-fallen snow. People want the Bible placed in plain view; they have their reasons. What about you? I keep my Bible close at hand; I never know when a question comes my way that I don’t understand. The Bible may sit for years and years, but unlike we humans, it never grows weary, nor hides behind fear. These poems may bring a smile or perhaps a teardrop from one’s eye.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raymond P. Pope’s new book will transport readers with each entry as they discover how the Bible can serve them in their daily lives. Deeply personal and candid, “Bible Truths in Poem” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, calling on them to open their hearts and souls up to the Lord and his Holy Word.
Readers can purchase “Bible Truths in Poem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
