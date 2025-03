Author Rosene Wenger’s New Book, "The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad," Follows Two Wolf Pups Who Learn All About the History of Railroading

Lititz, PA, March 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Rosene Wenger, a loving wife and mother of three who works at her local railroad, has completed her new book, “The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad”: a captivating story of two wolf pups who find themselves traveling through time to learn about the origins of railroads in America.“Hudson and Clover are two curious wolf pups who discover a time capsule in the Wise Old Wolf cave,” shares Wenger. “They travel back in time and learn the history of railroading.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rosene Wenger’s new book invites readers to share in the joy of railroads and how they helped to connect and shape America throughout the years. With colorful artwork to help bring Wenger’s story to life, “The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad” is sure to delight readers of all ages, sparking a love of railroads for all.Readers can purchase “The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.