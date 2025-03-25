Author Rosene Wenger’s New Book, "The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad," Follows Two Wolf Pups Who Learn All About the History of Railroading

Recent release “The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad” from Covenant Books author Rosene Wenger is a charming story that centers around two wolf pups who find themselves in Wise Old Wolf cave, where they are transported back in time in order to discover the history of America’s railroads.