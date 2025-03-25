Author Kelly Baker’s New Book, "Panda the Yak-Dog," is a Charming Tale About a Yak Named Panda Who Befriends a Dog After Being Shunned by Her Herd for Looking Different
Recent release “Panda the Yak-Dog” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kelly Baker is a heartfelt tale that centers around Panda, a yak who was born with black and white coloring that made her herd ostracize her. Despite this, Panda finds a close friend in Sam, a Border collie, and soon begins adopting dog-like behaviors and tendencies.
Parachute, CO, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Baker, a proud homeschool parent who passionately nurtures the curious minds of her son and daughter, has completed her new book, “Panda the Yak-Dog”: a riveting tale based on true events that follows a yak who forms an inseparable friendship with a dog due to their similar coloring, leading to the yak living life like a dog.
“‘Panda the Yak-Dog’ follows a young yak named Panda on her journey to find acceptance and belonging in her family’s yak herd,” writes Baker. “When Panda was born, she did not look like the other yaks. She had a touch of black on her head, a touch of black on her tail, and a pair of black socks on her feet. Because she had different colors, the other yaks don’t want her around, but she finds an unlikely friend in the farm, a Border collie, Sam the Dog. Sam has the same colors as the yaks; he has a touch of white on his head, a touch of white on his tail, and white socks on his feet.
“The two become quick friends, and Panda discovers what it is like to be a dog, running around the house, lying in the cool shady grass, watching cars pass from the front porch, and meeting all the friendly guests that stop by the farm. This story is inspired by true events that teach children of all ages that you can make friends wherever you are regardless of your differences.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kelly Baker’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on the special bond shared between Panda and Sam. With colorful artwork to help bring Baker’s story to life, as well as photos of the real-life Panda and Sam, “Panda the Yak-Dog” is sure to resonate with readers, helping them to see that friendship, kindness, and understanding knows no bounds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Panda the Yak-Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
