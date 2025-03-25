Author Kelly Baker’s New Book, "Panda the Yak-Dog," is a Charming Tale About a Yak Named Panda Who Befriends a Dog After Being Shunned by Her Herd for Looking Different

Recent release “Panda the Yak-Dog” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kelly Baker is a heartfelt tale that centers around Panda, a yak who was born with black and white coloring that made her herd ostracize her. Despite this, Panda finds a close friend in Sam, a Border collie, and soon begins adopting dog-like behaviors and tendencies.