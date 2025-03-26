Philip J Sarcone’s New Book, "The Big Bad Car," is a Poignant Tale That Follows a Group of Children Who Must Stand Up to a Stranger That Tries to Take Them Away
Ridge, NY, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Philip J Sarcone, who holds a master’s degree in business and education, has completed his most recent book, “The Big Bad Car”: a stirring tale that centers around a group of children who find themselves in danger when a big bad car tries to take them away.
Born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and raised on Long Island, New York, author Philip J Sarcone owned and operated a very successful business for thirty-five years. He is now retired and still living on Long Island, where he enjoys spending his days with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Sarcone loves photography, boating, fishing, and the beach, and is currently learning to play both the guitar and keyboard.
In “The Big Bad Car,” a group of children are enjoying their day in the park when a mysterious, strange car drives up and invites them all to go for a drive. Despite trying to entice them with candy and toys, the children realize they shouldn’t go with this stranger and refuse to leave with him.
“‘The Big Bad Car’ uses subtlety to depict a situation that no family should ever have to go through,” shares Sarcone. “This book is a fun read with a major message—don’t go with strangers.
“The book is designed to open up many conversations that can be discussed in a healthy and happy environment. Make this book your fun and entertaining read that teaches a valuable must-learn lesson.”
Published by Fulton Books, Philip J Sarcone’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they discover how to act when a stranger tries to lure them away, offering tips on what to say and do in order to avoid danger in such an instance.
With colorful artwork to help bring Sarcone’s story to life, as well as a vital life lesson about the importance of staying away from strangers, “The Big Bad Car” is a vital addition to any family library that is sure to leave a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Big Bad Car” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
