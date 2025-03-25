Mary Beth Kostewicz’s New Book, “YIKES!” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Received a Terrifying Scare on Halloween Night While Out Trick-or-Treating
Sarver, PA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Beth Kostewicz, a retired teacher of thirty-five years at the Fox Chapel Area School District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has completed her most recent book, “YIKES!”: a captivating story of a young boy who becomes scared after he spies a “real” witch while out on Halloween night.
“I love Halloween and trick-or-treating!” writes Kostewicz. “Mom and dad get you a great costume, you grab your candy-collecting bag, and off you run with your friends into the dark scary night. Neighbors’ doorbells are ringing in the distance. Oh, what fun…until you see a real live witch!”
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Beth Kostewicz’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this spooky story of Halloween fun, revealing that things are not often what they seem to be. With colorful artwork to help bring Kostewicz’s story to life, “YIKES!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a wonderful addition to any family’s Halloween reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “YIKES!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Support a Great Cause – Proceeds from your purchase of “YIKES!” go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
