Jim Best’s New Book, "Those Ten Essentials for Happiness & Success," Offers a Practical Guide to Achieving Both
Minnetristra, MN, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jim Best has released his latest book, “Those Ten Essentials for Happiness & Success”: a thought-provoking guide designed to help readers strike the balance between happiness and achievement. Through personal insights, research, and wisdom drawn from his UpwardsBest.com series, Best shares key qualities, habits, and strategies to empower individuals in building their Optimal Future.
“Just about everyone wants happiness and success,” says Best. “Watch people in their mad dashes from one day to the next, and you’ll see most of us ‘getting after it’ determinedly. The great news—despite what many hear—is that happiness and success are Not in short supply.”
He continues, “Because happiness and success are personally defined and self-created, there are many ways to ‘get there.’ But not all paths are equally viable. Some are winding and difficult, while others are unnecessarily painful. The ten essentials in this book provide a strong foundation for achieving both—helping readers live with intention, strategy, and fulfillment.”
Published by Fulton Books, Those Ten Essentials for Happiness & Success distills key lessons from Best’s widely read UpwardsBest.com articles into an accessible and actionable guide. Inspiring and candid, this book serves as a roadmap for those ready to take action toward a life that is both successful and deeply fulfilling.
Readers can purchase Those Ten Essentials for Happiness & Success at bookstores nationwide or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes & Noble.
For media inquiries, please contact Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or by phone at 877-210-0816.
