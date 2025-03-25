Kayonna Trimble’s Newly Released “Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now” is a Powerful Poetic Journey of Self-Discovery and Spiritual Growth
“Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kayonna Trimble is a deeply personal and inspiring poetry journal that explores transformation through faith, healing, and self-acceptance.
Kansas City, MO, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now”: a moving collection of poetry that takes readers on a journey through pain, self-reflection, and ultimate transformation. “Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now” is the creation of published author, Kayonna Trimble.
Trimble shares, “Transforming Expressions is a poetry journal that communicates the author’s real, raw, and true transformation using the analogy of a caterpillar, cocoon, and butterfly.
“The caterpillar section expresses the pain that was present, the corrupt mindset that was set, and the heart that was broken.
“The cocoon section expresses the work being done to unveil the eyes and ears, reset the brain, and discharge depression.
“The butterfly section expresses the author’s acceptance to be free in who God called her to be. A beautiful butterfly has been formed and is not afraid to spread its wings. The butterfly section is an encouragement for others to seek and continue their journey to transform.
“Are You Ready?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayonna Trimble’s new book is an inspiring call to embrace personal growth and faith, making it a meaningful read for anyone seeking encouragement and transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
