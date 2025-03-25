JD White’s Newly Released "Lighten Your Load" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Forgiveness and Its Transformative Power

“Lighten Your Load: Rediscovering the Ancient Biblical Understanding of What it Means to Forgive” from Christian Faith Publishing author JD White is an insightful and spiritually enriching study that uncovers the deeper meaning of forgiveness as originally conveyed in the Bible. Through theological exploration and real-world application, White provides readers with a path to true healing and restoration.