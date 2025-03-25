Yvette Mannon’s Newly Released "Cookie Gets a Promotion" is a Delightful Ranch Adventure About Teamwork, Responsibility, and Perseverance
“Cookie Gets a Promotion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvette Mannon is an engaging children’s book that follows Cookie, a blue heeler, as he takes on the role of top ranch dog, learning valuable lessons about hard work and teamwork.
Oconto, NE, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Cookie Gets a Promotion”: a charming and heartwarming story that brings young readers on an exciting ranch adventure. “Cookie Gets a Promotion” is the creation of published author, Yvette Mannon, a dedicated wife and animal lover who resides on a cattle ranch in Nebraska.
Mannon shares, “Cookie is back with his good friend Manny.
“Find out what important lesson Cookie learned during his best summer ever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Mannon’s new book is a heartwarming tale that inspires children to embrace responsibility while celebrating the joy of working together.
Consumers can purchase “Cookie Gets a Promotion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cookie Gets a Promotion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mannon shares, “Cookie is back with his good friend Manny.
“Find out what important lesson Cookie learned during his best summer ever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Mannon’s new book is a heartwarming tale that inspires children to embrace responsibility while celebrating the joy of working together.
Consumers can purchase “Cookie Gets a Promotion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cookie Gets a Promotion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories